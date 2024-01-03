Take a look at what your horoscope says for the year ahead.

ARIES (March 21 – April 20):

Mars, your ruler, moves through beneficial areas of your chart from Feb. 13 to March 22, and from July 20 to Sept. 4, but the most dynamic part of the year will be when Mars lights up your own sign from April 30 to June 9. Don’t hold back. Let your true Aries nature come to the fore and make sure the world knows who you are and what you can do. Later in the year the focus will be more on relationships, with romance well starred during November and December. Never stop loving – it’s what keeps you young.

TAURUS (April 21 – May 21):

You may not be the sort to get carried away by your own brilliance but there will be times this year when you have every reason to praise yourself highly. Uranus in your sign will inspire you to attempt new things and something you create when Uranus links with Mars in mid-July will leave your rivals gasping with envy and could even be the start of a new and lucrative career. On a personal level, make use of Jupiter in your sign from January until May to heal rifts with loved ones and friends. To forgive others is to set yourself free.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21):

After a quiet start to the year (by your standards), it all begins to happen between the 20th and the 25th of May when the sun, Venus and Jupiter move into your sign in rapid succession. You could not hope for a more encouraging cosmic alignment to refresh your outlook on life and get you thinking and acting along more positive, romantic and maybe even spiritual lines. By the time of the solar eclipse on Oct. 2, you can look in the mirror and see an improved version of who you are smiling back. Life is good and about to get even better.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23):

Saturn in the most adventurous area of your chart may seem like a dead weight on your ambitions but is in fact your best friend by far. What the universe is trying to tell you is that you must be focused and committed like never before if you want your dreams to come true. The harder you work during the first half of the year the more you will be able to express yourself when Mars enters your sign on Sept. 4, and the final months of 2024 may well be the most productive and profitable you have experienced in a very long time.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23):

Events over which you have no control will pull you one way then the other during the early part of 2024, but what occurs around the time of the solar eclipse on April 8 will encourage you to get tough and declare enough is enough. Your freedom-loving Leo spirit is never down for long and if you have to end a relationship, make a career change or even move to a different part of the country, you won’t hesitate to do so. Pluto’s influence will make itself felt throughout the year and transform your life from top to bottom. Enjoy the ride!

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23):

Mercury, your ruling planet, will endow you with huge amounts of mental energy this year, and you will understand more about life in the first three months of 2024 than you ever did before. What you discover will enable you to take advantage of the wonderful opportunities that are scheduled to arrive around the time of the solar eclipses in April and October. While others are fussing and fretting about the state of the world you will be immersing yourself in all the new ideas and new technologies that are emerging. Don’t fear the future – embrace it.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23):

Between the lunar eclipse in your sign on March 25 and the solar eclipse, also in your sign, on Oct. 2, your attitude toward life in general, and toward relationships in particular, will reach a new level of understanding and acceptance. Jupiter’s journey through the most adventurous area of your chart from the latter part of May will have a huge influence on both your head and your heart and will encourage you to explore new ideas and feelings. The key to a good year is peace of mind. The key to a great year is bringing peace of mind to others.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22):

You may be at a loss to understand why you are being prevented from moving in the direction of your dreams, but all will become clear when Pluto, your ruler, links with Venus and Mars in February. It seems the path you are destined to take may be different than what you had planned and you will also be travelling with people whose fates are entwined with your own. As Pluto moves retrograde from May to October, you will get the chance to look back and learn from the past – after which you can move forward again with renewed self-belief.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 21):

Jupiter, planet of both success and excess, spent much of last year in the work area of your chart, so chances are you are in need of a serious rest. The best time to take a break, or even a vacation, is following Jupiter’s change of signs on May 25. Partnerships are under excellent stars around this time, so get together with people whose idea of fun reflects your own and party like it’s, well, 2024. The solar eclipse on Oct. 2 will encourage you to take a more central role in a group activity that has grown in importance of late.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 – Jan. 20):

With Mars moving into your sign on Jan. 4 you will start the year at a gallop, but it is the period between June 9 and July 20 when you will stride ahead of your rivals. Creative activities will go amazingly well at this time and you may believe you have finally cracked it, but with changes planet Uranus moving retrograde from Sept. 1 until the end of the year, be careful you don’t get carried away. Not even a Capricorn can operate at such a frenzied pace forever – and don’t forget that the higher you fly the further there is to fall!

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19):

You will be keen to make major changes both at home and at work in the early part of the year and around the time of the solar eclipse on April 8 you could find yourself living and thriving in a more exciting environment. These changes will cost money though, so make sure your income covers your outgoings and, if it doesn’t, consider taking on a second job for a while. But the best news by far this year is that when Jupiter moves into the most romantic area of your chart on May 25, your love life will take off like a rocket!

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar. 20):

The uncertainties and upheavals of the past few months may not have been to your liking, but out of the chaos and confusion, an improved set of circumstances will emerge in 2024. Saturn in your sign will give you the strength to face up to whatever new challenges come your way, while positive links to your ruling planet Neptune in March and April and again toward the end of the year will bring insights as to how and why these events are ultimately for the best. Close your ears to the frenzy of the outside world and let your inner voice speak.