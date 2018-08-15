July 15: Your daily horoscope

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Rules are rules and must of course be followed but if you are smart you will find ways to bend the rules to suit your personal aims. Is that dishonest? No it is not. Rules are always being challenged and changed, so be bold and follow your star.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Go out of your way to impress important people today. Even if you are the sort of Aries who thinks that others should be looking for your approval, rather than the other way round, you can and you must put on a show for people in positions of power.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

If you believe in your heart of hearts that all things are possible then for you they will be. This is an especially good day to make plans that stretch into the future. Don’t let others decide what you will do with your life, decide for yourself, then act.

Story continues below advertisement

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

You will find it easy enough to win friends and influence people today but don’t fall into the trap of thinking that what you most desire will just fall into your lap. It’s going to take a bit of hard work too – but you are no stranger to that.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Group activities of all kinds are under favourable stars at the moment, so get out into the world and mix with people who share your outlook on life. Even if you don’t think much of team activities you can and you must work closely with others today.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Mercury in your sign fills your head with big ideas but how many of them do you think will amount to much? For best results you should take each day, each hour, each minute and each moment as it comes. Don’t make plans, just follow your instincts.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Say what you have to say and don’t worry in the slightest that some people might be offended by your words. Honesty is the most important quality you can bring to the world now, so tell it like it is and let the universe deal with the fallout.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Find ways to win round people you don’t always get along with. No, you don’t have to admit that they are right and you are wrong – just find common ground where you can work together for mutual benefit. Libras are supposed to be good at that.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

If you have your doubts about what a friend or loved one is up to today you must speak up. They are unlikely to welcome your interference but if you truly believe it is for their own benefit then you have a cosmic duty to offer guidance.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Good news is coming your way but you may miss it if you continue to focus on minor issues that are of no real importance. Money and work problems may seem daunting but in the greater scheme of things they are hardly relevant at all.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Someone will make you an interesting offer today but because you have been caught out before you may be reluctant to follow it up. That would be a shame because the planets indicate this one is tailor made for your needs. Be bold Capricorn!

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

If you see or hear something to your material advantage today don’t hesitate for even a moment – make use of it to improve your financial position or to pull ahead of your rivals on the work front. All’s fair in love, war and business.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

You must not take the blame for something that is not remotely your fault. The planets warn that if someone you work alongside can make a scapegoat of you they will do, but they can only succeed if you allow it to happen.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com