July 29: Your lookahead horoscope

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

The best way to get more of the good things in life is to share the good things you already have with other people. Your generosity will come back to you many times over this coming year, so give, give again, and then give some more.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Mars, your ruler, is currently moving through the area of your chart that influences friendships and group activities, so even if you are the sort of Aries who likes to be an army of one it will pay you to find new allies. Together you can be unbeatable.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

If you want to move up in the world, if you want your name to be on everyone’s lips, now is the time to do something dramatic. You have so many skills to call on but they won’t do you much good until you actually start to use them.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Yours is by nature an adventurous sign and now that the influence of Friday’s lunar eclipse is beginning to wane you can start looking around again for fun things to do. Just don’t expect everyone to be as remotely daring as you.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Make sure you are paid what you are worth over the next few days. The planets warn that some people will try to cut back on what they give you but they can only succeed if you fail to put up a fight. Demand the correct going rate.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

The effects of the recent lunar eclipse in the partnership area of your chart are beginning to fade but as Mars, planet of anger, remains in this area of your chart you still have to watch what you say and do. Forget about revenge, practise forgiveness.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

This is still an extremely busy time of year for you and the planets warn that the coming seven to 10 days will see new chores and duties added to your plate. Don’t overdo it. You are allowed to say “No”, so say it more often.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Mars in the most adventurous area of your chart urges you to be more open about what you are planning and more outgoing in your dealings with other people. Above all don’t treat strangers as potential enemies – they are in fact potential friends.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Make sure you are firmly in control of your emotions, because if you allow negative feelings to build up there could be an explosion of some sort when Mars squares up to Uranus next Thursday. Take nothing too seriously, least of all yourself.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You can be loud and aggressive if you so choose but why would you want to take that path when you can just as easily use your charm to sweet talk others into providing what it is you need? Or do you just enjoy being combative?

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Where money matters and business issues are concerned you can and you must be more ambitious and enterprising. Set your sights high then aim to go higher still. Whatever it is you desire there is a way to get it, but you must be positive.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

The recent lunar eclipse in your sign may have turned your world upside down but already life is beginning to settle down again. The most important thing is that you reclaim mastery of your own mind, because as you think so your future will be.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

You may think that by falling out with someone you have made an enemy for life but the truth is nowhere near so dramatic. It’s time to get over your fear and approach the person you think hates you. Chances are they actually quite like you!

