July 31: Your daily horoscope

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

The first thing you need to decide on your birthday is how much you are willing to sacrifice for the success you so clearly crave. Would it make you unhappy if to reach your goals you had to see less of loved ones? Then maybe your goals are wrong.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Keep all your options open and keep telling yourself that you were born to win. If one route to your goal is blocked don’t get angry, just look for another path that will take you from where you are now to where you most want to be.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

There will be times today when you wish very much that you were some place else, but the simple fact is you are where you are and you will have to stay there until you find a solution to your current dilemma, so get your thinking cap on.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Sometimes life gets a bit too much, even for a Gemini, and if that is how you feel at the moment then you need to take a break. There is no point pushing yourself harder as the point of diminishing returns has been reached. Be kind to yourself.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Wherever you go and whatever you do you can’t shake off the feeling that something bad is going to happen. Maybe your instincts are trying to tell you something but more likely you have allowed your imagination to run wild. Get control of it again.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Yes, of course, it’s okay to be ambitious, but you also need to be aware that getting on in the world should not be your ultimate aim. If you want to leave a legacy for future generations then make love the centre of your endeavours.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

You may find it hard to get moving today but once you resolve to make a serious effort you will find that you quickly get into your stride. Someone you meet socially could become an important contact, so don’t hide away from the world.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Resist the urge to point out other people’s faults and failings over the next 24 hours because almost certainly they will turn the tables on you by pointing out a few of your own! No one is perfect, not even a Libra, so make allowances.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

If you clash with someone in a position of authority today you must stand your ground and refuse to be intimidated. They may have the power to make your life difficult but you possess Scorpio power and that really is something to fear!

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Take care that in your rush to get ahead of your rivals you don’t take on too many new responsibilities and exhaust yourself. You don’t lack for strength or staying power but not even a Sag can do it all, so pace yourself sensibly.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Keep your nose out of a dispute that has nothing to do with you. Even if you are invited by both sides to get involved you must respectfully decline, because no matter who you choose to support you will get no thanks for it at all.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

You need to do something about the balance – or rather the lack of it – between your working life and your private life. It’s good that you are ambitious and want to change the world but what about your domestic world? Loved ones need your attention, too.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Get on and do what needs to be done and keep your thoughts about it to yourself. The planets warn there is no point trying to persuade people to see things your way because for them that is an impossibility. Trust your instincts and go it alone.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com



