March 27: Your daily horoscopes

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Jupiter, planet of good fortune, is strong on your birthday this year, but there is a downside. Its position warns that others will look at what you gain and be motivated by envy to harm your reputation. Make sure your closet is clear of skeletons!

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Recent efforts may have left you feeling a bit rundown but the sun in your sign will soon have you moving at top speed again. Don’t fall into the trap of believing that things will stay the same as they are now though. They rarely do.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

A positive attitude is essential now, especially when dealing with the kind of personal issues that could easily depress you. Keep telling yourself that you are big enough and tough enough to face up to any challenge. And believe it, because it’s true!

Story continues below advertisement

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Someone you meet on your travels today could become very important to you career-wise over the next few months, so be open and chatty with everyone and don’t ignore those who don’t quite look the part – because looks can be hugely deceiving.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

The sun in the most ambitious area of your chart at this time of year urges you to be more outgoing and to take centre stage every chance you get. You may not think you have star quality but you do, and it will be much in evidence today.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

The sun in your fellow fire sign of Aries stirs your sense of adventure, so start making plans and then put those plans in motion. Anyone can dream but only the happy few get to make their dreams come true. You can be one of them.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

You are worrying too much about what other people think of you, when what you should be doing is following your instincts and doing what is best for you personally. Friends and work colleagues might not always agree with you, but what of it?

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

You have rarely been more loved and admired and the sooner you recognize that fact the sooner your mood will improve and the more effectively you will be able to focus on the things that really matter. Your life is blessed, so strive to enjoy it.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Being one of the zodiac’s “fixed” signs it is not in your nature to compromise but the planets warn you have no choice but to meet others halfway now. No matter how capable a Scorpio you may be you cannot do it all on your own.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You must have the courage to follow your instincts, even if it means ignoring those who warn it will all end in tears. They may be right, but with so many cosmic influences working in your favour they will most likely be tears of joy.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Act in a confident manner even if you don’t feel confident. If you give others the impression that you don’t know what you are doing, or that you are half-hearted about your goals, they may decide to cut you loose. Put on an act and make it a good one.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

You may disapprove of what a friend is up to at the moment but it is not your place or your privilege to tell them they should not be doing it. Accept that they have chosen a certain course of action and help them make a success of it.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

There is every chance that by the end of the week you will come into money. If so, don’t be tempted to go straight out and blow it on luxury living. The universe is favouring you now because there is something you will need to pay for later on.