March 28: Your daily horoscope

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Don’t tie yourself down with specific goals and aims this year – take life on a day-to-day basis and treat each and every event as a learning experience. Short-term flexibility is the key to long-term success, so be ready to adapt at a moment’s notice.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Always remember that you are the one who is calling the shots. The sun in your sign magnifies your aura of power, making it easy for you to get others to do things for you. So long as your motives are good you can do as you please.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Keep your thoughts to yourself over the next 24 hours, because the less others know about your plans the better. The sun in Aries at this time of year tends to make you somewhat reticent anyway, so being secretive should be no great hardship.

Story continues below advertisement

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

If someone lets you down today or tomorrow you will act as if you are disappointed but chances are you will be secretly delighted. If you find you have more time on your hands than you expected use it to broaden you mind in some way.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Success in any area of endeavour comes to those who know what it is they are aiming for, so make sure you are clear in your mind what your ultimate goal is before you start going after it. The thought comes first, the deed comes later.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Don’t let your mind focus on doubts and fears that might hold you back. The more you can make positive thoughts your focus the more likely it is you will succeed – so stop worrying and get on with your life. Your thoughts make your world.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

If a friend or family member tries to tell you where you are going wrong don’t close your ears and attempt to ignore them. Not only have they got your best interests at heart but in all probability they know what they are talking about.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Sometimes you can be a bit too trusting for your own good and the planets warn you should think twice before giving anyone the benefit of the doubt today. Also, be careful what promises you make, as they could cost you dear in the long-term.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You have done more than your share of the chores in recent days, so put your feet up and let others do the fetching and carrying for a while. Give both your mind and your body time to recover before the next round of tasks begins.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Confidence is a wonderful thing and you have got it by the bucket load, but even so it won’t by itself be enough. Be smart over the next 24 hours and get assistance from people who have expert knowledge in the areas where you are lacking.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

With Mars, Saturn and Pluto all in your sign at the moment it’s unlikely you will be free and easy with your affections, but try not to clam up completely and make it look like you have no feelings at all. Be pragmatic, but be pragmatic with heart.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Your emotions are a bit close to the surface at the moment and that could spell trouble if you overreact to something of no real significance. Stay calm and don’t let anything get to you. Isn’t Aquarius supposed to be a dispassionate sign?

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Why are you now having doubts about something that only a short time ago you had huge enthusiasm for? Whatever the reason you need to get over it soon because it’s too late to turn back. Go all the way and make a success of it.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com