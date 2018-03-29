March 29: Your daily horoscope

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Contrasting influences on your birthday this year suggest that your personal life will be a source of great joy, while your professional activities will be more challenging than usual. Keep the two areas apart: Business and pleasure must not be mixed.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Life is good and about to get even better. Today’s link between Venus, planet of values, and Uranus, planet of the unexpected, is sure to bring something good your way and be it a person or a possession you will treasure it for years to come.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Try not to be too concerned with money matters and business issues. Above all resist the urge to make changes that might affect your earning power, even if you expect your bank balance to improve in the long-term. Wait and see how things develop.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

This is a very good time for friendships, so get out and about and meet as many new people as you can. A new love relationship is also a possibility, so turn on the charm and impress someone who takes your fancy (but don’t lay it on too thick).

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

You must trust your own judgment today because the planets warn if you trust what other people say it could cost you dear. You can always find someone to tell you what you want to hear but only your inner voice tells you what you need to hear.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Stick rigidly to the facts today and don’t let someone with a way with words persuade you that they know better than what your own brain tells you. The more they try to convince you the more likely it is they are aiming to deceive you.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Strive to stay on the good side of people in positions of power today. A sun-Saturn link warns if you fall out with authority figures it is you who will get the worst of it, so be smart and don’t say anything that might antagonize them.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

It may appear as if someone is trying to keep you at arm’s length, and maybe they are, but there is no need to worry about it. Most likely they are cooking up a surprise and don’t want to spoil it for you. You’ll find out soon enough.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Knowledge is power, or so they say, and the more your rivals know about your aims the easier it will be for them to frustrate them. So don’t give too much away today, either in your personal life or at work. Keep the good stuff to yourself.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

All some people ever seem to do is complain and the time has come to let them know that you’ve had enough of it. Tell them in no uncertain terms to mind their own business. And if they don’t? Cut them out of your life completely!

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Find ways to cheer yourself up and make life worth living again. At this time of year, more than most, issues of a personal nature can at times seem daunting but you can always find reasons to laugh if you choose to look for them. So look.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Social contacts are under excellent stars at the moment but one particular relationship is going through a difficult phase and today’s sun-Saturn link will bring matters to a head. That’s good. Once you know what the problem is you can easily resolve it.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

There is no point being pessimistic about life because harmful thought patterns make negative outcomes more likely. Shift the focus of your thinking on to matters that make you feel good about yourself. There are plenty of them if you care to look.