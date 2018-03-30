March 30: Your daily horoscope

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Your aim for the coming year must be to get more involved: in relationships, in family affairs, in your career and, most of all, in issues that matter on a higher level. The world needs your passion and power. Give as much as you can.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Try not to let your feelings get the better of you today, because once the influence of the current full moon begins to wane you may wonder why you allowed yourself to get so emotional. Give others the benefit of the doubt if they annoy you.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

You may not take kindly to what someone tells you today but don’t get worked up about it. It probably isn’t of much significance in the greater scheme of things, so let it pass and focus instead on what makes you happy – your friends and your family.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Some things you can do on your own and some things you need to get help with and so long as you know which is which you won’t have any problems today. If, however, you get them mixed up you could end up doing everything twice.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

As the approaching full moon cuts across the family and career axis of your chart the next few days will be crucial for both your home life and your work. Whatever happens you must not let the pressure get to you. Stay calm and you will survive!

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

If you are feeling a bit down at the moment you must find ways to snap out of it. Get out into the world and get involved in what’s going on in your environment. The more active you are the less time you will have to dwell on so-called “problems”.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Keep your purse or wallet securely fastened over the next few days because the approaching full moon will bring lots of temptation. If you splash out now you will most likely regret it later on when you are in need of cash but don’t have any left.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

As tomorrow’s full moon occurs in your birth sign it is quite likely that you will say or do something that puts you at odds with other people. If it happens, it happens. Don’t hate yourself for it – you’ll find ways to make amends later on.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

It may seem as if time is running out and that you won’t possibly be able to do all the things you promised to do, but don’t sweat it. Do the most important thing first and do it well. After that, everything else should fit nicely into place.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

People you usually get along with well may be a bit touchy over the next few days, but don’t make an issue of it. And don’t wind them up for the fun of it either. There is a time and place for your offbeat brand of humour – and this isn’t it!

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Don’t worry if you appear to be losing ground to rivals on the work front. Most likely it isn’t true but even if it is you will catch up with them again later on. Stick to the course you have chosen and give it time to bear fruit.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

In any and all conversations today you must stick to the facts – because the moment you veer from the truth, even slightly, is the moment when you lose the debate. You don’t need to make things up – you’re on the winning side already.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Honesty is essential in all your activities now but especially when making deals that could cost you a lot of money if they go wrong. Remember that it is not just your investment that is at stake but other people’s too – so err on the side of caution.