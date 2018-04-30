May 1: Your daily horoscope

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Before you do anything else you must promise yourself that you won’t let what other people say hold you back from doing what you want to do. Close your ears to their doubts and just get on with it. What can they do to stop you? Nothing.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Do you know with the utmost certainty and clarity what it is you are aiming for in life? If not, don’t worry, because everything will become clear over the next few days. You are about to embark on a project that brings genuine fulfilment.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Over the next day or two you will realize that so many of the things you have been worrying about are simply not worth the time or the effort. Once you understand that you will find it much easier to focus on what is of real importance.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

If you need to win a friend or colleague over to your way of thinking this is the ideal time to make your pitch. Explain to them why you think a certain way and how it would benefit them to think that way too. Assuming it’s true, of course.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

If you are going to make changes to your everyday routine, at home or at work, you must make them soon. By the end of the week at the latest you will have a whole range of other issues to worry about, so get on with it.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

You’ve had quite an easy ride in recent weeks and there is this nagging thought at the back of your mind that you will have to pay for it soon. Don’t worry. It’s not true that everything has to even out. Life is not a zero sum game.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Your luck will improve over the next few days, not least because you know at last what it is you should be working on. Set yourself a worthy goal – though make sure it is within reach – and continue to enjoy this period of good fortune.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Make sure others know what you will and will not put up with in life. One of the reasons there have been so many arguments of late is that you have allowed some people to act like children. It’s time to be the adult in the room.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Be on your guard and don’t take anything on trust. You should know by now that it is when you feel most relaxed and secure that you are most likely to be cheated, so stay alert and make sure you know what’s going on around you.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You may be tempted to push yourself extra hard to clear up the backlog of jobs that have built up recently but is it really necessary? It’s quite likely that most of those jobs can be put off until another day, another week or even another year!

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

The sun in the sympathetic sign of Taurus means your confidence is high at the moment but other aspects warn there are still a number of loose ends that need to be tied before you can afford to get creative. Where’s the money coming from?

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Try not to concern yourself with what is going on in the wider world. The current cosmic picture indicates you should be more concerned now with what is going on inside your own head. At least, unlike some people, you know how to think!

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

You need to be more of a team player if you want to benefit from the opportunities now coming into view. Face up to the fact that you don’t have enough experience to go it alone. Ally yourself with people who share your values and goals.

