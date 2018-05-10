May 10: Your daily horoscope

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

You want to create something that lasts, that leaves a legacy of some sort, but you are still not sure what it should be. Keep your eyes and ears open over the next few months because the universe is about to point you in the right direction.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Words may be hard to come by today but you will find your voice again before the weekend arrives. If you are feeling a bit tongue-tied at the moment you should take that as a sign that it is not yet the right time to speak up.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Your energy may take a bit of a dip today but compared to most people you are still in red-hot form. If you want to get the most out of life you must limit yourself to those things that are truly important. Focus on your No. 1 one aim .

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

The more others criticize you today the more determined you must be to carry on with what you are doing. Most likely their efforts will have the opposite effect and you will make a point of doing what they don’t want you to do.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

There is no point worrying about things over which you have no control. What will be will be and, most likely, the worst won’t happen anyway. Everything in life occurs for a reason, so even if you lose out you will still win in some way.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

You are strongly advised to put off making any major decisions today, because what happens between now and the weekend will give you a wider perspective on the issue. You are only confused because you can see just a small part of the picture.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Focus only on positive things and happy thoughts today and make sure you avoid people whose negative attitude might rub off on you. If they want to feel sad that’s up to them – but you don’t have to join them in their misery.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Something (or someone) you don’t much like will make an unwelcome reappearance today but you should by now know how to deal with it (or them). Nothing in life is to be feared, only understood, so be courageous and meet the challenge head on.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

The sun in your opposite sign of Taurus demands that you take a more even-handed approach to partnership matters. Success depends as much on co-operation as it does on energy and excellence, so make friends with people who can be of assistance.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Sometimes the old ways of doing things really are the best and what happens today will remind you of that fact. You have never been one to slavishly follow what everyone else is doing and that will very much work in your favour today.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

If you take an unnecessarily negative view of other people’s motives today you could miss out on something worth having. Everything will go right for you if you have the courage to take a few risks. Don’t let fear of the unknown hold you back.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

You may be tempted to say something negative to a friend today but you are advised against it. Even if what you say is true you won’t receive any thanks for it. This is one of those occasions when it might be wiser to keep your mouth shut.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Tomorrow’s sun-Pluto link will bring the inspiration you have been looking for but for now you are advised to take things easy. Make sure both your mind and your body are well rested because what happens over the next few days will be challenging.