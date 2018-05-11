May 11: Your daily horoscope

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

A sun-Pluto link on your birthday will empower you to make the kind of changes in your life that you have long dreamed of. But you must resist the temptation to make changes for other people. You have your path to follow and they have their own.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

If you make some kind of mistake today just admit it and move on. Not even an Aries gets it right every time and you put yourself at a disadvantage if you expect perfection of yourself. Celebrate your faults and failings as much as your successes.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

This is still a fantastically lucky time for you and today’s sun-Pluto link will bring another blast of amazing good fortune. Do you deserve it? Maybe you do, maybe you don’t, but it doesn’t matter – either way it’s there for you to use.

Story continues below advertisement

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Don’t just sit there and let those around you make the kind of changes you do not agree with. Speak up and let them know why you are not happy with the choices they are making. Ultimately though you may have to choose to go your own way.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Ignore what the gloom and doom merchants are saying about the state of the world and do whatever it takes to enjoy yourself. Life is for loving and laughing, not worrying yourself sick what tomorrow might bring. It’s your duty to have fun!

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

You will get what you deserve today, no more and no less. If you have stayed within your comfort zone then you might not be so satisfied with what comes your way but hopefully that will encourage you to be more adventurous next time.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

So much is possible for you now, so much is there for the taking – all you have to do is reach out with courage and confidence. Today’s sun-Pluto link will help you by flooding your mind with amazing possibilities. Life is what you choose to make of it.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

If there is any bad feeling between you and someone you work with you must sort it out quickly, because if you don’t it could cost you more than you can afford. In the greater scheme of things it is of only minor importance, so let it go.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Someone will make you the kind of offer you find hard to refuse but if you are smart you will turn it down flat. The planets warn it isn’t nearly as wonderful as they are trying to make out, so be on your guard over the next 24 hours.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Think of what you have to pay out today as an investment in your future rather than as money you will never see again. You will soon get a chance to move up in the world, but it won’t come for free. Nothing worth having ever truly does.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Some people complain that life is too hard but you know that the more you have to strive for something the more valuable it is. Devote yourself body and soul to what you are working on today – the results will be more than worth it.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

If you waste your energy on trivial things today you are sure to regret it. Don’t listen to what others say you should be doing – listen instead to your inner voice and do exactly what it tells you. You already know what your ultimate goal should be.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

What happens today should be seen as a welcome challenge rather than as an unwanted setback. Everything that happens in your life – even the “bad” things – is a cosmic gift to help you grow spiritually. Don’t curse fate, embrace it instead.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com