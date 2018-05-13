May 13: Your daily horoscope

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Uranus, planet of genius, is strong on your birthday this year, which among other things means you must follow your hunches, even if they lead you in some very strange directions. Don’t do things by the book – write your own book instead.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

If you have been telling partners and colleagues one thing when you actually mean something quite different you may get found out over the next few days. Will your way with words get you off the hook? Maybe, but there are no guarantees.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

It’s time to find your voice and let the world know what you are capable of. For too long you have been content to keep a low profile and let others take the applause and awards. That must now change. Shout about your brilliance!

Story continues below advertisement

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

You may have your suspicions that certain people are behaving in ways that are immoral but keep those suspicions to yourself for the time being. Maybe it’s you who has got the wrong end of the stick. Don’t let them beat you with it!

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

What is right for you may be wrong for other people and if you keep that fact in mind this week you could save yourself a whole lot of bother. There is room in this world for more than one shade of opinion – about seven billion shades in fact.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Mercury’s move into the career area of your chart increases your chances of professional and material success but the focus and the commitment must still come from you. Remember the magic formula: energy plus enterprise equals excellence.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

The entry of mind planet Mercury into your fellow earth sign of Taurus means you will be a lot less fearful about the path life seems to be taking you. It’s time to get past your anxieties and embrace the opportunities the universe is sending your way.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

What happens over the next two or three days will remind you that sometimes you need to be more direct in your thinking. As a Libra you can sometimes be a bit too subtle for your own good. Not everyone is as intellectual as you.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Don’t just assume that other people know what you are talking about – make sure you spell it out for them. The best way to do that, of course, is to use words of three syllables or less. Simple minds tend to require simple messages.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You need to think deeply about your working routine and how it can impact on your physical, mental and emotional health. Not even a Sagittarius can keep up the same relentless pace day after day, so slow down before you fall down.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Good news of one sort or another will come your way over the next few days and you not only have a right but also a duty to make the most of it. What is good for you will also be good for other people, so don’t let them down.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Any good advice you give to friends and family members this week will probably be ignored, so why bother? What you say will go in one ear and straight out the other, so save your breath and let them learn the hard way.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

You are in such a friendly mood at the moment and cosmic activity in one of the more open areas of your chart will bring some interesting people your way over the next few days. This is also a good time for all forms of communication.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com