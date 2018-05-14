May 14: Your daily horoscope

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

You don’t have to come up with a brand new idea to make your name and make your fortune. Take up an old idea and breathe new life into it over the coming 12 months. If it was good before it will be great when you are done with it.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Think ahead to where you would like to be by the end of the year and start doing the things that can make it happen. The more you think about the direction you want your life to take the more likely it is to move that way. Form follows thought.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

If you are the kind of Taurus who dreams of bigger and better things the next two or three days could be and should be fantastic. Remind yourself at regular intervals that anything is possible, that you alone create the path you take through life.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

No matter how brilliant your current ideas may be you are strongly advised to put off making a start on them. Let them simmer in your mind for a while and when you come back to them later it will be far easier to turn your dreams into realities.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

You have no time for people who constantly complain that fate is unkind and that nothing good ever comes their way. Their problem, of course, is that such a negative attitude tends to attract negative events. Show them what positive thinking can do.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Try not to switch off if a story someone tells you today bores you a bit. Chances are if you pay attention to what they are saying you will learn something to your considerable advantage. Listening is good business as well as good manners.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

The only danger this week is that with so many marvellous things going on in your life at the moment you may be tempted to let down your guard and let others make decisions for you. They may be profitable decisions, but not for you!

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

You are entitled to your opinion and you are entitled to be heard but you may have to raise your voice a bit to get your message across. On the other hand, why waste your pearls of wisdom on people who don’t want to listen? It’s their loss.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Make an effort to be nice to people you meet and do business with. A smile and a few kind words will go a long way toward winning important people over to your side – and just about everyone you meet will be important this week.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

If someone you thought was a friend says something less than complimentary about you today don’t take it too seriously. It could be they are having a very bad day and need to blow off some steam. It’s up to you how you choose to take it.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

The approaching new moon indicates there are some pretty big opportunities coming your way but not all of them will be obvious or up front, so keep your eyes and ears open. If you hear something to your advantage, act on it immediately.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

If the stresses and strains of life are getting to you maybe you should take a vacation. At the very least take an hour or two out of your busy schedule and take a walk around the park or sit somewhere quiet. Give your mind and body a refresh.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

One way or another you will find a way to make ends meet this week, so stop worrying. You should know by now that something always comes up at the last moment and the planets indicate you will soon be on your financial feet again.

