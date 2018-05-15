May 15: Your daily horoscope

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Not only is there a new moon on your birthday but changes planet Uranus moves into your sign as well, so the coming year is sure to be full of amazing events and experiences. Dreams you never even knew you had are about to come true!

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Today’s new moon will remind you that money is not the most important thing in life, Yes, of course, you need to make a living but that does not mean you should put dollars and cents ahead of everything else. Get your priorities right.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

A new moon in your sign gives you a massive advantage over your rivals and if you are smart you will take full advantage of it. In terms of both energy and enthusiasm you are on a high now, so accept nothing less of yourself than perfection.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

The planets suggest you have nothing to fear and everything to look forward to and the more you keep reminding yourself of that fact the more likely it is to sink into your subconscious mind and become a permanent part of you.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Cosmic activity in the area of your chart that governs group activities means you will get the chance to move into a leadership role over the next few days. Others will follow you if you are willing to take responsibility for wider issues.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

You can expect something pretty big to occur on the work front over the next few days, so prepare yourself mentally and emotionally and be ready to act at a moment’s notice. Show those in positions of power that you have what it takes.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Positive thoughts are a must over the next 24 hours. If you believe you have the talent and the drive to succeed then almost certainly you will, but if you doubt yourself in any way those doubts could be self-fulfilling. You create your own reality.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Cosmic activity in one of the more sensitive areas of your chart may have given you a rather negative view of events of life but it does not have to be that way. What takes place over the next 24 hours will confirm that you are loved and admired.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Partners and loved ones will be full of themselves today and there may be times when you wish they would tone down their act a bit. Instead of getting uptight and angry with them for being so full of life why don’t you join in the fun?

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You are under no obligation to drive yourself into the ground just because certain people have high expectations of you. If you feel they are asking too much of you physically, mentally or emotionally you must call a halt. Always be good to yourself.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

You feel on top of the world at the moment and why shouldn’t you? It’s clearly where you belong. Cosmic activity in the most dynamic area of your chart means that whatever you put your mind to now cannot be anything but an outstanding success.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Family matters of one kind or another need to be taken care of today. Partners and loved ones will be more co-operative than usual, most likely because they realize if you turn your back on them there is no one else who can help them.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Don’t limit yourself to one location or one group of people today – get out and about and experience as much of life as you possibly can. The more you are on the move the more likely it is you will discover something that makes your world fun again.