May 16: Your daily horoscope

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

A Mars-Uranus link on your birthday means you are determined to make something of your life, but it also means if you push yourself too hard and too fast you could end up in a physical heap! Pace yourself Taurus – you’re not competing against the clock.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Resist the urge to jump to conclusions or make value judgments, because almost certainly they will be wrong. Leave other people to take care of their own issues over the next 24 hours – the only behaviour that should concern you is your own!

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Act quickly and decisively to take advantage of a deal that is unlikely to be on offer for long. This is no time to be cautious. If you hesitate you could find the opportunity has been withdrawn and offered to someone else. It’s okay to take a risk.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

If you need to do something that is going to take a lot of physical energy now is the time. As energy planet Mars moves in your favour today you must be bold and brave in equal measure. Be the kind of person who is determined to win.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Everything will turn out for the best – somehow it always does – but you may have a hard time convincing other people of that fact. Show them by your own words and deeds that there is nothing to fear. If you can do it they can do it, too.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

It’s not your style to be respectful of tradition and with upheavals planet Uranus energized by Mars today you won’t hesitate to throw the rule book out of the window. Your actions will be so outrageous you will most likely get clean away with it!

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

It’s only natural that you should feel a bit apprehensive about the changes taking place in your world, but the planets indicate that if you go with the flow and trust your instincts nothing bad will come of them. Change is good, and could even be fun.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

You are in an assertive and adventurous mood at the moment and that’s good but you also need to be aware that if you act in haste and make a mistake the repercussions could be dire. What’s your Plan B if something goes wrong?

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Your imaginative powers are strong at the moment and most likely you will dream up something that others find hard to believe came from your highly logical mind. It doesn’t matter where it came from, it matters only that you are passionate about it.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Others can follow the tried and trusted way of doing things if they so choose but you are more adventurous than that. Today’s Mars-Uranus link will encourage you to do something so far out of the ordinary that some people will think you’ve gone mad!

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Surprises of one sort or another will disrupt your plans over the next 24 hours but if you stay calm and adapt quickly you can find ways to make them work in your favour. You have handled far tougher situations than this in the past.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Mars moves into your sign today then links with Uranus, your ruler. As a result you will think fast and act fast but you may also take foolish risks. Remember Aquarius, you don’t have to do everything now, immediately, this very moment.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

The message of the stars today is that if you want others to respect you then you must respect them first. Make a conscious effort not to say or do anything that might be interpreted as overly aggressive – otherwise there could be a backlash.

