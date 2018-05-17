May 17: Your daily horoscope

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

With both Mercury and Uranus now in your sign your mind should be moving faster and on a higher level as well. Don’t just accept what others tell you is the truth this year – dig deeper and find out what is really going on in the world.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

This may be a difficult time for you but it can also be a time when you learn something to your advantage, maybe something that will change your life for the better. If you are torn between the future and the past, choose the future.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Don’t try to force the pace or start something new over the next 24 hours because the planets won’t allow it. Instead, use your time and energy to finish a project that has already been started. You can still make a huge success of it.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

The quality you most need now is patience. When the sun moves into your sign at the start of next week a new phase will begin and you can make all those changes you have been dreaming of. Until them, stay calm. Your time will come.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

For some strange reason you seem to be afraid of your own shadow at the moment but the good news is this negative feeling won’t be with you for long. Deep down you can sense that one of the most important times of the year is about to begin.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

You have no choice but to accept what is taking place in your life at the moment, even though you may not approve of it. There are times when even a Leo must bend with the breeze and this is one of them. Don’t waste time complaining about it.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

You will have to yield to the whims of partners and colleagues today, especially on the work front where they expect you to be a team player and won’t be happy if you don’t want to play. Just do what you have to do and do it well.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

There may be times today when you are tempted to let certain individuals know what you think of them (not much) but if you are smart you will bite your tongue, smile sweetly and then walk away. Seriously, they’re not worth the effort.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Chances are you will upset someone, or maybe several someones, but that’s probably a good thing. You need to let others know that you are not the type who can be pushed around, not today, not the next day, not any day with a Y in it!

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You have a right to say what you think, of course you do, but others have the right to say what they think too and chances are your opinions will clash today. Keep it friendly if you possibly can. You don’t want to make unnecessary enemies.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

What happens over the next two or three days is likely to bring you down to earth with a bump and seeing as you have been flying all over the place of late you can’t really expect a soft landing. Time to get your head out of the clouds!

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Because you don’t like to cause a scene you have allowed loved ones to get away with things they should not have gotten away with in recent days. Now you must go to the other extreme and demand they play by the rules. Don’t just say it – mean it!

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

You need to tie up any and all loose ends today and tomorrow because come the weekend you will be busy with other things and come Monday it will be too late. Don’t leave the details to other people – take care of them yourself.

