May 18: Your daily horoscope

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

A Mercury-Saturn link on your birthday means you will be thinking deeply about the kind of issues that most people cannot be bothered with. The more you think the more you will understand. The more you understand the happier you will be.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

If you come across as too assertive or aggressive today you won’t get the deal you are hoping for. A lot will depend on your ability to meet others halfway, especially in areas where there is serious money at stake. Charm people, don’t provoke them.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Some things will happen no matter how hard you fight against them and what occurs over the next 24 hours will hammer home that simple but essential fact of life. The good news is you will experience far more ups than downs – so keep smiling.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

You cherish your freedom but you have responsibilities too and over the next few days you must knuckle down and do what is expected of you. Social activities may have to take second place now but you will more than make up for it later on.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

There will be times today when you wonder if people who claim to be your allies and supporters are truly on your side. You may be tempted to go it alone but the planets warn that is probably not a good idea. Don’t give up on friendship.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

People in positions of power clearly think highly of you but it would be a mistake to assume that means you can do as you please. Employers and other important figures are looking at you to become a leader too, so don’t let them down.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Sometimes in life you have to take what you are given and make the best of it and this is one of those times. Use your people skills to get help from like-minded people and your creative skills to turn a minor idea into a major work of art.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Where family and financial matters are concerned this could be and should be a fortunate time for you. It’s quite all right to put your own interests first but be aware that your interests and other people’s interests may not conflict at all.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

No matter what problems you may be experiencing at the moment you can be sure it will all come right in the end, so cheer up and look forward to a time when your life is running smoothly again. It won’t be long in coming.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Don’t waste your precious time and energy arguing with people whose opinions you do not respect. They are as entitled to their views as you are to yours, of course, but they have no right to insist that you listen to them. Close your ears to nonsense.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Don’t worry if you cannot get the support you need today because by this time tomorrow offers of assistance will be coming at you from all directions. There is precious little you cannot do now, but you will do it better as part of a team.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Steer clear of other people’s fights and feuds over the next 24 hours. Even if you think one side is right and the other side is wrong there is no point getting involved because the planets warn both sides will unite and gang up on you.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

You may prefer things to be in their proper place but some people enjoy making a mess. Don’t let it annoy you. Create a space you can call your own and don’t let anyone inside the perimeter. Inside your own little world everything will be perfect.