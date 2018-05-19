May 19: Your daily horoscope

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

A Venus-Uranus link on your birthday indicates that your love life will be in some way unusual over the coming 12 months. You will attract, and be attracted to, people whose passion for life mirrors your own. Relationships will be a lot of fun!

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

You have rarely been so active on so many different levels but even an Aries needs to take it easy once in a while and if you are sensible you will relax and take a break this weekend. Spend more quality time with family and friends.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

There will be times today when you want to scream with frustration but as usual you will control yourself and give others the impression that nothing ever fazes you. You may though have to go off by yourself for a while until your anger subsides.

Story continues below advertisement

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Creative activities are under excellent stars this weekend – and there is every chance that you will make money from your talents. Financial gain may not be your No. 1 aim but if you enjoy what you make it is more likely to sell.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

You may not be in the mood to make much of an effort this weekend. As Venus moves into your sign you can, if you wish, just sit back and watch the world go by. You don’t always have to be a doer – you can be an observer too.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

You may think you are unbeatable but like everyone else you have weaknesses and the planets warn that one of them could be your undoing this weekend. Most likely it is your own sense of pride that endangers you. A little less ego would be a good thing.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Yes, it would appear that some individuals are talking behind your back and hoping that you will react but since when have you been the sort to let gossip upset you? Besides, most people are still on your side and willing you to succeed.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Venus, planet of values, moves into the career area of your chart this weekend, making it easier to reconcile the private and public parts of your life. You won’t go wrong if you always remember that people are more important than things.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Cosmic activity in one of the more stimulating areas of your chart urges you to give yourself a bit of time and space to think about “higher” things. What is your view on the meaning of life? If you don’t have such a view perhaps you should get one.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Time is not a factor in what you are working on so don’t rush it. The planets warn that the more pressure you put on yourself the more likely it is you will make an error of some kind. Relax. Everything will work out for the best.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Venus, planet of love, moves into the partnership area of your chart this weekend, so romance will be high on your agenda. You must though avoid the temptation to put the object of your affection on a pedestal. Love them because they are human.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

If a friend or family member asks you to cover up for them this weekend you must be firm and refuse to do so. You know from your own experience that it will hurt less in the long-term if they are forced to face up to their failures now.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

You will see the best in everyone this weekend and even people you don’t much like will be impressed by how affectionate and forgiving you can be. There is something about you that attracts others like moths to a flame. Warm them, don’t burn them.