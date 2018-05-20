May 20: Your daily horoscope

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

There can be no more half-hearted efforts and no more sitting on the fence: You have known for quite some time what it is you should be doing with your life and now it comes down to applying yourself. If you don’t do it now it may never happen.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Cash-flow issues have been a pain in recent weeks but the sun’s imminent change of sign will bring good news of a financial nature. That does not mean you will suddenly be rich but you will certainly be a lot less inclined to worry about money.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

The pace of life will be a lot less hectic once the sun leaves your birth sign tomorrow and that’s good. You desperately need a break so you can get your body, mind and emotions back in sync. Everything is a bit up in the air at the moment.

Story continues below advertisement

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

A new solar cycle is about to begin, so tie up any loose ends over the next 24 hours. New opportunities will be coming your way in a matter of days and you cannot allow old programs and projects to hold you back. Finish them or scrap them.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

You seem to be worrying about something you did in the dim and distant past and it is stopping you from moving on with your life. You cannot go back and change the past, but you can redeem it by making the future your focus now.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

The cosmic gears are beginning to shift and you know it won’t be long before the many bits and pieces of your life start falling into place. You don’t need a plan as such but you do need a general idea of where you hope to be heading.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

You must play by the rules during the early part of the new week, especially on the work front where rivals will be watching you closely and hoping you do something they can use to make you look bad. Don’t make it easy for them.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

The time has come to stand back from everyday matters and see your life from a wider and deeper perspective. One of the questions you should now be asking yourself is: What is it all for? If you can answer that you can answer anything.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You need to find ways to put your point of view across without having to raise your voice or pull rank on people to make them listen. It would help, of course, if you had something interesting to say. Be as controversial as you like Scorpio!

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

If you go out of your way to help someone in need your good deed will come back to you, with cosmic interest added, either in this life or another. It’s all about balance: the universe is programmed to self-correct in a loving way.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

There is absolutely no reason why you should apologize for what you have done – and there is a very good reason why you should not. If you say sorry once you will be expected to say it over and over again. Don’t do it.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

The sun moves into the most dynamic area of your chart tomorrow and you should be looking forward to all the amazing things you will soon be doing. The more you have struggled in recent weeks the more you will enjoy yourself now.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Try not to get angry with someone who has let you down because it’s highly unlikely they did so on purpose. A little bit of understanding on your part will go a long way toward easing the situation – and hopefully they will get it right next time.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com

