May 21: Your daily horoscope

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

You may be generous by nature but that does not mean you are obliged to spend all your money on other people. The message of your solar chart this year is that for every little you give away you will need to keep twice as much for yourself.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Yes, you were right and everyone else was wrong and what happens today will confirm that fact. Will you gloat about it? Of course you will and quite right too. You don’t have to be modest – you’re brilliant and others need to know about it.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Although the sun leaves your birth sign today your energy levels will remain high for some time to come. Try not to be quite so wasteful with your resources though, especially your time. Look ahead and plan for the future – it’s closer than you think.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

The sun moves into your sign today and a brand new cycle begins. Start it the way you mean to go on: be bold, be brave and be ready to take advantage of the many opportunities now coming your way. For you Gemini, there are no limits.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Cosmic activity in the most sensitive area of your chart indicates you will be a bit touchy today – yes, even more so than usual. Try not to let your temper get the better of you if others rub you the wrong way, which they undoubtedly will.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

You don’t have to act on the assumption that everyone you deal with wants to cheat you. The planets indicate that even if you do lose out today it won’t be by much, so stop worrying and start living the right way – without fear.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

The sun’s move into the career area of your chart will help you make the most of your ambitions but don’t sit back and let success come to you. If you cannot be bothered to make an effort why should the universe make an effort for you?

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

You will be feeling much more like your old self today, and for several weeks to come while the sun moves through one of the better areas of your chart. If you feel like taking a vacation this would be the perfect time to treat yourself.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You must speak up if you honestly believe that you have been hard done by. Friends and colleagues may or may not agree with you but at least you will have started a dialogue. If you don’t open your mouth how can they know what you are thinking?

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Is your head stuck in the clouds? Are you expecting too much of yourself? Maybe you are but it’s okay to dream, even if those dreams are unlikely to ever come true. An upbeat attitude is essential this week, so believe you can do magic.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

There are so many amazing opportunities waiting to be exploited but you are still bogged down by minor tasks and responsibilities. You need to break with the past, even if it means letting people down. You can’t take care of everything for everyone.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

If someone makes you an offer of some kind today don’t automatically assume there is a catch. The sun in your fellow air sign of Gemini indicates that no matter what happens, be it good, bad or indifferent, you will be protected.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

If you want to earn the respect of people in positions of power you must lead by example. Likewise, if you want to change the behaviour of someone you love you must behave that way yourself. They won’t do what you say if you don’t do it too.

