May 22: Your daily horoscope

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Even if you are the kind of Gemini who does not like to take risks you can and you must be more creatively adventurous over the coming 12 months. Your birthday chart suggests you have very little to lose but so much to gain by being bold.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

By all means take your time and mull things over before making a decision but don’t take too long or you could miss out on a big opportunity. The first idea that comes into your head today is the idea you must follow. Trust your instincts.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

If there is a habit you wish to overcome or a routine that no longer inspires you now is the time to get serious about making changes. The planets will give you not just the desire but the necessary tools to modify your existence for the better.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Sometimes you can be a bit too hesitant for your own good and now that the sun is moving through your sign you must get past that trait and move full speed ahead into the future. Expect the unexpected and find ways to make change work for you.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

You are the kind of person who, if what you see is not to your liking, will go out of your way to change it. Despite what some people are currently saying, an issue of some kind is not cut and dried – you can still influence the outcome.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Timing is everything in life and the planets indicate that the right time for making your mark on the world is now. Don’t wait to be asked to show what you can do – muscle your way to the front of the stage and put on a major performance.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

It may be tempting to cut corners or leave a job half finished until later when you have more free time but the planets warn it is likely to harm your reputation. Quality is always more important than quantity, so get the job done and do it right.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

This is one of the very best times of the year for you, so be bold and take whatever steps you think are necessary to bring success and happiness. Exotic people and faraway places are lucky for you now, so travel as much as you can.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

The sun’s position in one of the more sensitive areas of your chart makes you reluctant to make changes for fear of what the consequences might be. But make them you must, because the consequences of doing nothing could be 10 times worse!

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You have to be firm with people but you must also be fair. Let others know what you expect of them, but let them know too that they will share in your success. If they know you will take care of them they won’t be tempted to stray.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

You seem to be in a bit of a slump on the work front at the moment but don’t worry about it because the planets indicate you need to relax and build up your energy again. Give both your brain and your body a rest today – they’ve earned it.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

The sun in the most dynamic area of your chart means you won’t hesitate to strike out in a new direction or try your hand at new activities over the next few weeks. Don’t listen to those who urge caution – life is too short to play it safe.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Whoever reacts to events quickest today will do their reputation a whole lot of good. Don’t wait until you are 100-per-cent certain you know what is going on – trust your instincts and follow your hunches. You will do okay.