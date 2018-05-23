May 23: Your daily horoscope

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

You will find it much easier to express yourself over the coming year. In whatever form you choose to communicate your message will travel far and wide. People will listen to you because they understand exactly what it is you are trying to say.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Avoid joking about an issue that other people take very seriously. You will have to deal with some pretty fragile egos today, both at home and at work, so watch what you say. There is no point in making enemies unnecessarily.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

The time has come to put yourself forward and prove the doubters wrong. Yes, you do have what it takes to succeed. Yes, you can and you will make something of your life. Whatever that something might be, get on with it right now.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

You don’t need to change direction, either in your personal life or at work – you need to stick doggedly to the path you are already on. Whatever happens over the next few days keep telling yourself that you are doing the right thing, and doing it well.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

The more you try to hold on to something that needs to be released the more painful it will be when it is finally torn from your grasp. That not only applies to possessions but to people, too. Let go of a relationship that no longer matters.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

You must finish a project that you started a while back, even though you are now convinced you should have done something different. As you are already halfway to the finish line it will be as hard going back as going on, so keep at it.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Keep doing what you are doing and don’t worry if you annoy a few people along the way. You still have plenty of time to show that you have what it takes and the fact that certain people are trying to stop you means they know it too.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

If you are thinking of changing your job, or even your career, you would be wise to leave it a few days before making a final decision. The grass may look greener on the other side of the fence but there are plenty of weeds over there as well.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

If someone offers you what you want on a plate today you will, of course, be suspicious. Why are they being so friendly? Why are they making it so easy for you? Have you considered the possibility that it’s simply because they like you?

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Life may seem a bit dull at the moment but that will change in dramatic fashion over the next few days. The planets indicate you need to get serious about something you have been taking for granted and there will be lots of catching up to do.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Do things that you have never done before. Try things that are a little bit risky. As an earth sign you can be a bit set in your ways but as a cardinal sign you can be adventurous too. Be brave and make a big impression today.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Mars in your sign will motivate you to get up and get out, and get things done over the next few days. Be ruthless if you have to, both with yourself and with other people. Serious times call for serious ideas and, above all, serious action.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Those who try to talk down your dreams and schemes are jealous of your ability to see into the future and work out what needs to be done. You have that ability because you are special and you must never forget that. Be extra-special today.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com








