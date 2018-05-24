May 24: Your daily horoscope

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

The sun and Mars link in such a way on your birthday that almost anything you turn your hand too will end up being a huge success. Don’t just work for yourself though, work for others too. The world needs people with your courage and commitment.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Your affairs seem to be under lucky stars at the moment but you don’t really need any cosmic assistance – you are so pumped up and ready to go that you will be able to deal with whatever fate sends your way. Nothing ever truly fazes an Aries.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

You have every reason to be in such a positive mood and today’s sun-Mars link will boost your confidence even more. Be careful on the work front though because rivals are clearly jealous of your success. Don’t let them undermine your efforts.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

You will find ways to overcome any and all obstacles today. For best results don’t limit yourself to tried and trusted ways of doing things – get creative and get to the root of a problem before others even realize there is a problem.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Find a quiet spot where you can shut out the noise and confusion of the world and then ask yourself some serious questions about who you are and what you should now be doing with your life. The answers will come easily to you.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

What seemed difficult if not impossible for you to get to grips with yesterday will seem amazingly easy today. Actually the task itself has not changed at all but your attitude toward it has. The influence of Mars means you simply refuse to be beaten.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Listen carefully to what your inner voice tells you today because the answers you have been looking for are much more likely to be found in the depths of your own subconscious than in the big bad world out there. Listen, learn, then act.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

You may not want to hurt other people’s feelings but the planets warn you will have to be brutally honest with both friends and work colleagues today. If they cannot keep up with the pace you are setting they had best find a new partner.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

The solution to a problem you have been facing is really quite simple, so why are you having such a hard time seeing it? Most likely it’s because you are still looking at the world the way you want it to be, rather than the way it is.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Friends and relatives will be free with their advice today but what they tell you may not be what you were expecting to hear. Hopefully you are smart enough to realize they have your best interests at heart – and that you should heed what they say.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Your insights into how other people think and feel will come to your rescue today. You will be able to sense that what friends and colleagues have to say is most likely very different to what they actually mean. Use that knowledge to your advantage.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Today’s sun-Mars link will give your confidence a massive boost and before others realize what is going on you will be way ahead of them in just about every activity. Don’t spread yourself too thin though. Focus your energy in a single direction.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

You may be superconfident at the moment, and with good reason, but don’t go too far and start thinking that nothing can possibly go wrong. There will still be factors beyond your control that could make life tough if you are not ready for them.

