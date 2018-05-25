May 25: Your daily horoscope

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Tolerance is the attribute you most need to develop over the coming 12 months. The more you accept other people for who and what they are, the easier it will be to accept yourself – and that’s the key to a life full of love and laughter.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Okay, so your judgment was off and you got something wrong. So what? You have never claimed to be perfect and you never expect perfection of other people either, so don’t let your critics intimidate you. And certainly don’t agree to pay them off.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

What others expect of you today is of no relevance at all. The only thing that matters is what you expect of yourself. But do you know what that is? If not, you might want to set aside some time to think about it over the next 24 hours.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

The planets warn in no uncertain terms that if you take on a rival who has more experience than you the results could be disastrous. Know your limits and know when to back off. You can always come back later on when you are stronger.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

You need to get any and all bad feelings into the open where they can be dealt with over the next 24 hours. Then you need to convince those who think you are crazy that you are in fact a rational human being who knows how to compromise.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Don’t let fear hold you back, especially fear of the unknown. The simple fact is you have no way of knowing what tomorrow will bring, so live today as if it might be your last and don’t be afraid to take a path you avoided before.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

By all means offer advice – if asked – concerning a dispute of some kind, but don’t get personally involved in the matter. The last thing you want now is to be sucked into a situation that has nothing to do with you. Keep your distance!

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

You may be annoyed that you have lost out in some way but chances are you have only yourself to blame. Friends warned you that it was too big a risk to take but you chose not to listen. Now it’s your turn to sweep up the pieces.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Jupiter in your sign makes all things possible but as the planet of good fortune is going through one of its retrograde phases you would be wise not to take anything for granted. Yes, you will gain a lot, but you could just as easily lose it again.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You like to be first but the planets warn if you get too far ahead of the pack over the next few days you could lose your bearings and head down a path that leads to a dead end. Having been first you could so easily end up last!

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

You may want to help those who are down on their luck but what is the best way to do that? Just giving them money and material things may not be enough. Your task now is to motivate people who appear to have given up on life.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

You are always on the lookout for new frontiers to explore and the planets are now urging you to go further than ever before. Chances are you will achieve something remarkable over the next few days – but then, you’re a remarkable person!

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Always trust your instincts, even when they point you in the opposite direction to the one everyone else is taking. The fact that others seem to be following the fashionable route suggests it is they who have got it wrong. It’s not about fashion, it’s about facts.