May 26: Your daily horoscope

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

The more you help other people this year the more you will benefit, too. And don’t limit that help to family and friends and people you know. If you feel you can assist a stranger in any way then do so. You never know where it might lead.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

You may have to turn down a social invitation this weekend in order to spend some quality time with a loved one and it’s right that you do so. According to the planets this person is feeling a little bit neglected, so do something about it.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Venus in the most outgoing area of your chart will inspire you to go out and have some fun. Don’t have so much fun though that you wake up on Monday morning wondering what on earth you got up to. It’s not good if you cannot remember!

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

You will spend money as if it is going out of fashion over the next 48 hours. Cosmic activity in the major financial area of your chart will encourage you to believe that your resources are unlimited. You know that isn’t true, don’t you?

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Venus in your birth sign calms your nerves and helps you to take life as it comes. Others though are not as laid-back as you, so expect opposition from people who have a tendency to turn minor issues into major problems. Ignore them if you can.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

You will be more than happy to put other people’s needs ahead of your own this weekend and that’s just as well as they will be extremely demanding. Don’t reach for your wallet too often though – limit your assistance mainly to giving advice.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

You have a talent for getting people to work together as a team and that talent will come in handy over the next few days. That doesn’t mean you should take the lead though. Your job is primarily to point people in the right direction.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Some people want to see you succeed and some people want to see you fail. Make sure you know which is which and make sure you only allow those who genuinely like you and support you to get close. Keep the rest at arm’s length.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Someone who is about as different to you as chalk is from cheese will come into your life today and before you know it you will be firm friends. It’s true, opposites really do attract, although this particular relationship is unlikely to reach a romantic level.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

If you want to get your money situation sorted you must be ready to meet others halfway. Yes, maybe by rights they should pay more than you but if you insist it will only cause more bother. Split your liabilities down the middle.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Don’t worry if a relationship has been a bit strained of late because with Venus, planet of love, moving through your opposite sign it will eventually improve. It might improve quicker, of course, if you spent less time on work and more time on romance.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Focus on everyday matters and don’t worry about what is taking place in the big bad world outside your door. In fact it might do you good to avoid television and the internet altogether for a couple of days. You can survive without them.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

There is so much you can do to further your creative potential but you need to believe in yourself and you need to act quickly and decisively when opportunities arise. Affairs of the heart are also under excellent stars. All in all life is looking pretty good!

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com