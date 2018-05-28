May 27: Your daily horoscope

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Don’t wait for other people to give you the green light. You know what you want to do and you know you have what it takes to make a success of it, so get started on it today. The time for hesitation is past. You’re not getting any younger!

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Amazing things are about to happen. Are you ready for them? The planets indicate that you will gain in some way from another person’s misfortune but don’t let that worry you. There have been plenty of occasions when you were the one who lost out.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Money matters may cause you a few sleepless nights over the coming week, thanks to Tuesday’s full moon, but there is no reason to worry too deeply. Strike a common-sense balance between looking out for your own interests and not looking greedy.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

You need to clear the air and put bad feelings behind you once and for all. Others may seem fixed in their opinions but if you make an effort to meet them halfway they will respond in kind. It won’t be too hard to patch things up.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

The more others demand that you conform to their standards the more you must insist that you have every right to do things your way. If you allow them to tie you down to a particular program you won’t hit the heights of success that are possible.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

You need to decide whether a partnership is worth carrying on with or whether it has come to the end of the road. Deep down you know the answer already, so have the courage of your convictions and make the change. Everyone will be happier for it.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

If someone has let you down or betrayed your trust then say what has to be said about it and then move on. Even if there has to be a parting of the ways on the work level there is no reason why you cannot still be friends.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

According to the planets you have been trying too hard of late and need to relax a bit. Let life come to you over the next few days and don’t try to force issues that will most likely work themselves out if you leave them alone.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Because the approaching full moon takes place in the money area of your chart you must be careful with your cash over the next few days. No matter how pretty things in shop windows might look you must not give in to temptation!

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

The next few days are likely to be quite emotional and there may even be times when you overreact. The upcoming full moon in your sign will make you especially sensitive to criticism, both at home and at work. Try not to take it all so personally.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

There is no point getting upset about issues you cannot change or control. The planets are trying to tell you that nothing you say or do over the next few days will make the slightest difference, so you might as well stop worrying. It’s life.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

You need to come out from the shadows and remind those who may have forgotten what a talented individual you are. Make the most of your creative abilities and make sure you get the credit for the things you produce. You can be too modest at times.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Be careful on the work front over the next few days because the planets indicate that a rival has you in their sights. Don’t give them any reason to point out to the powers that be that maybe you are not doing as well as you should be.