May 28: Your daily horoscope

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Partnerships of all kinds need to be handled with care over the coming 12 months. Some people’s egos are so fragile that even the most minor criticism from you could spark a parting of the ways. Use your way with words to soothe their feelings.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

News from afar may be welcome but you must make sure it is true. The approaching full moon warns that some people might try to fool you by saying what they think you most want to hear. Don’t change your plans just because of what they tell you.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

You could get lucky and see or hear something that could make you a lot of money today. Keep your eyes and ears open and make sure you are fully aware of what is taking place around you. What other people know could make you rich!

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Friends and family members may be a bit over emotional today and tomorrow, due to the influence of the full moon. You can and must approach each and every situation calmly and rationally. Don’t add to the general air of hysteria!

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Your health is of the utmost importance and must not be put at risk. If you do too much over the next two or three days you could damage yourself physically, and maybe mentally and emotionally, too. Know your limits and stay within them.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

If you act on your hunches today you will most likely accomplish something amazing. All things are possible for you now, so don’t be timid and don’t neglect to act just because you’re not sure what the outcome might be. It WILL be good.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

There will be even more emotional ups and downs than usual over the next few days, so be prepared. No matter what loved ones may say or do you must not let it colour your feelings toward them. Forgive and forget and move on together.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Travel plans and social activities are under challenging influences at the moment, so don’t expect everything to go your own way. Your outlook is far brighter from the middle part of the week onward, so keep a low profile until then.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

What you start this week could either make you a lot of money or lose you a lot of money, depending on how well you have planned things. For best results, join forces with people who share your ambitions. You’ll have to share the profits too, of course.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Tomorrow’s full moon in your sign means you are likely to be quite emotional over the next two or three days. If the tears do start to flow don’t try to stop them. You will feel better in the long-term if you let it all out now.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

If someone gives you a hard time today try not to get angry about it. It may seem like a big deal to you now but later in the week you will most likely look back and wonder why you allowed yourself to get so worked up about it.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

You must not take anything for granted over the next 24 hours, because even friends and family members could let you down. Most likely they have as much control over the situation as you do – that’s none at all – so don’t rebuke them too harshly.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

A long-term project has now reached the point where you need to decide whether to carry on with it or whether to give up on it. Only you can make that decision but make it wisely. Think about how much you have already put into it.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com