May 29: Your daily horoscope

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

As Mercury moves into your sign on your birthday this year your critical faculties will be sharper than ever. You are certainly not the sort to be swayed by easy explanations, not even when they come from so-called “experts”. You’re the expert now.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Try to avoid people who get overly dramatic for no good reason. Whatever happens today, be it good, bad or indifferent, stay calm and take it in your stride. Nothing in life is worth getting so worked up about that you lose all sense of reason.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Take care that your affection for someone does not turn to jealousy or resentment. You need to accept that the people you love have their own personalities and their own needs and desires, which may not always be the same as your own.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

There is a danger that you will slow down now because you have reached your number one objectives. However, the sun remains in your sign for another three weeks, so there is plenty of time to set yourself new targets. Be more ambitious.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Everyone sees life through their own subjective lens of personality and experience and you are no different. You are, of course, perfectly entitled to your own opinions, but if they are too fixed it could become a weakness rather than a strength.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Try not to react negatively if someone gives you bad new today. Yes, of course, it is annoying but it’s not the end of the world and it certainly isn’t worth getting worked up about. Just smile and make as if it doesn’t remotely bother you.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Someone in a position of authority may be giving you a hard time at the moment but you don’t have to give them a hard time in return. The influence of today’s full moon will fade quite quickly and with it will fade your desire to be annoyed.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

You don’t have to rush here, there and everywhere to get things done today, no matter what certain people might say to the contrary. In fact, the more you conserve your energy now the more success you will enjoy later in the week. Stay calm.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

If your instincts tell you that someone is trying to cheat you then you must do something about it. You may not want to rock the boat but if you don’t speak up they will take it as a sign that they can cheat you any time they like.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Avoid the temptation to take the easy way out and let others take decisions for you today. The full moon in your sign warns you will gain nothing from it and may even end up having to work harder and pay more to make up for their errors.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

You must give of your best today. Others will notice if you try to get away with doing less than 100 per cent and it may do your reputation some damage. Also, don’t leave what you have to do to the last minute. The results could be disappointing.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Mercury, planet of communication and the mind, joins the sun in the most dynamic area of your chart today, making it easy for you to justify, to others and to yourself, what you have chosen to do. Now all you have to do is get on and do it.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Something you say to a friend or relative could cause some friction today. Although you have every right to speak your mind it might be smart to think before you open your mouth. Do you really need to be so harsh? If not, give it a miss.