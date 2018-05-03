May 3: Your daily horoscope

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

What you accomplish over the coming year will amaze so many people but those who know you best have been waiting for you to blossom and will be delighted that you have at last begun to fulfil your potential. Don’t just be good, be the best.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

There will be some unexpected claims on your time and energy today, so don’t waste your resources on matters of no consequence. Also, remember it is generally better to do one job at a time than to attempt to do several jobs all at once.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

You may be tempted to slow down and take a break, and you certainly deserve one, but while the sun is moving through your sign you really should keep moving. Your current high energy levels won’t last forever, so make use of them while you can.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

What you do for friends, family and even total strangers today will be repaid many times over when the sun moves into your sign later in the month. Not that you will be doing it for material reward, of course, but the universe is ever generous.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

You have been taking a friendship a bit too much for granted of late and what happens today will help you to view what this person does for you in a more serious light. Yes, of course, you can live without them, but why would you want to?

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

You have been so amazingly active of late that you may now be on the verge of exhaustion, so slow down and give your physical and emotional batteries a chance to recharge. Don’t worry, you have made a big enough impression to get noticed.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

You seem to be living in your imagination a lot of late, which for someone of your practical nature is highly unusual. The good news is you can now take one of those purely mental ideas and turn it into a physical reality. Never stop dreaming.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

You may have to wait a while before you get the chance to put an idea into action but the delay may actually work in your favor. There is no need to be impatient. Your time will be here soon enough – and what a time it promises to be!

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Don’t worry if certain individuals are being obstructive right now because it is only a passing phase and nothing bad will come of it. Treat it as an opportunity to show how patient and relaxed you can be. Yes, really Scorpio, you can be laidback if you try!

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You may not be amused that something is stopping you from following a certain course of action but later on you will see why the cosmic powers that be did not want you to take a particular route. A far better route will soon reveal itself.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

No matter what hardships you encounter today you will take them all in your stride. The sun in Taurus at this time of year has a hugely positive influence on your outlook on life. At some deeper yet higher level you know you cannot lose.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

The sun in one of the more sensitive areas of your chart makes this a difficult time but you seem to be handling the challenges well. Later in the month the cosmic outlook will move in your favour and the good times will be better than ever.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

If you don’t know how to do something yourself then you must get expert advice. The planets warn if you try to muddle through you may make the situation far worse than it was to begin with, so spend a little money and get it sorted out today.