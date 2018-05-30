May 30: Your daily horoscope

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Someone you have known for years will move away quite soon and you will be sad to see them go. But other people will come into your life and make up for what you have lost. The names and faces may change but friendship is never absent for long.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

The more someone tries to persuade you that there is nothing to worry about and that you should leave everything to them the more you will need to take charge of the situation. Listen to what your inner voice tells you – it won’t let you down.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Why so downbeat? Why so pessimistic? Even if your current situation is not as good as you would like it to be it won’t be long before it improves. The world never stops turning, and the more you are on the move today the happier you will be.

Story continues below advertisement

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Having decided what needs to be done, all you have to do now is get on with it. Banish all thoughts of doubt from your mind and push ahead with your plans. You have spent enough time thinking, now it’s time to move on to the doing stage.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

This is one of the most important times of the year for you as the sun moves through the most sensitive area of your chart. You may think that your life is lacking in some way now but very soon it will be overflowing with good things.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

You can sometimes be a bit too trusting for your own good and the planets warn you must take care when dealing with money matters and business issues over the next few days. Don’t let Neptune’s influence in the wealth area of your chart lead you astray.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Your situation is not as bad as you think and what happens between now and the weekend will prove it. It would help, of course, if you could make a conscious effort to look on the bright side. In all seriousness, that’s the only side there is.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Some people seem to believe you are a soft touch. Are they correct? What happens today will give you the chance to prove that you are no more easily fooled than any other reasonably intelligent human being – as few as there are of those in some parts!

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

It might be wise to keep some of your more outrageous opinions to yourself over the next 24 hours. They may not seem outrageous to you, of course, and you have certainly done your research, but not everyone shares your conspiratorial outlook on life.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

It will take a few days for the effects of yesterday’s full moon to fade, so don’t expect to be the life and soul of the party again just yet. You can make plans though. Arrange a trip of some kind for the weekend – it should be fun.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

The world may be full of people who are eager to conform but you don’t have to be one of them. Your confidence is such that you really don’t care if the whole world disagrees with you. Any fool can see it’s the whole world that’s wrong!

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Because certain events did not work out the way you expected them to you may be experiencing a bit of an inner crisis. Will you learn from the experience? Maybe, but there are no guarantees. Aquarius is a sign that doesn’t like to be told.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Loved ones have been difficult to deal with of late and the situation is unlikely to improve until the sun leaves the domestic area of your chart toward the end of next month. In the meantime, keep a low profile and, as much as you can, avoid contentious topics.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com