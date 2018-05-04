May 4: Your daily horoscope

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Everything will go right for you and everything will work out for the best. Can you believe that? Hopefully you can because your state of mind will to a large extent determine both the quantity and the quality of your success this year. Be positive.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

No matter how ambitious an Aries you think you are you will be even more ambitious today. Keep telling yourself there is nothing you cannot do, that no goal is beyond your reach. The extent of your success will stun your critics – and maybe yourself.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

This is one of the very best times of the year and you must make the most of it. No matter how fantastic your life has been up until now it will be ten times better over the next few weeks. Hold on tight – the ride will be so much fun!

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

You need to get serious about money and other material issues. Mars in the wealth area of your chart warns you will have to get tough with people who have not been playing straight with you – if you don’t it could cost you a fortune.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Will the next few weeks be a time of great achievement or of constant conflict? It is more likely to be the former if you recognize that you are not the only one who has needs and desires. You will get ahead if you help others get ahead too.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

The best way to get things done today, especially on the work front, is to communicate openly and cooperate gladly with friends and co-workers. Yes, of course, there will be times when you get frustrated, but try not to let it show.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Mars in the most dynamic area of your chart will inspire you to get creative, and also boost your confidence to a level where you are no longer afraid to stand up and be counted. That’s a combination guaranteed to bring lasting success.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Cosmic activity in the domestic area of your chart warns there may be some bad feeling on the home front. Something that was said or done in the distant past still has to be dealt with and now you have no choice but to face up to it.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

If you have something to say now is the time to make yourself heard. Not everyone will appreciate your honesty but that won’t worry you in the slightest – on the contrary, your No. 1 aim is to stir things up a little, or maybe a lot!

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Slow down a bit. Take life at a more sedate pace. You have been working extremely hard of late, burning the candle at both ends for longer than is probably good for you, so shift gears and find something more relaxing to do for a while.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

No matter how much you like peace and quiet you will be the one making a big noise today. Mars in your sign will encourage you to come out of your shell and let the world know who you are and what you can do – that’s just about anything!

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

You may not be the sort to get openly emotional but over the next few days you will find it hard to keep your feelings in check. That could be a good thing or it could be a bad thing but either way you WILL get yourself noticed!

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Do what you want to do rather than what other people want you to do. It’s great to be a team player, and usually you are, but once in a while you have to be a little bit selfish and put your own needs first. Your happiness is important.