May 5: Your daily horoscope

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

You will feel the need to prove yourself this year, to show the world you are not just a talker but a doer as well. In some people’s eyes you may be a bit too ambitious, a bit too assertive, but rather you go too far than you don’t go at all!

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Something you have tried to keep secret will be obvious to everyone this weekend. You will no longer be able to deny what others can see for themselves. But why would you want to? Be open about who you are and what you do – always.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

There is no point trying to keep your thoughts to yourself this weekend because those who know you, at home and at work, can read you like a book. It’s just a question of what kind of book you want to be: an epic or a short story?

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

What you need to realize is that not everyone shares your sense of humour. Don’t be surprised if a friend or loved one looks on disapprovingly while you roll about the floor in fits of laughter. Remember, if you have to explain it, it’s probably not funny.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

This is potentially a great time of year but to make the most of it you must try to be a bit more outgoing. Let those you want to impress know who you are and what you can do – don’t sit back and expect them to make all the running.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Yes, the facts and figures of a certain situation are clearly on your side but that does not mean you can expect others to come to the same conclusions as you over the next 48 hours. Information is important, of course, but so is interpretation.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Your confidence is so high at the moment that you won’t hesitate to let everyone and his dog know what your opinions are – and why they are right. Try not to preach at people though. Get a dialogue going and find out what they think as well.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Jupiter in the money area of your chart means you can find ways to get rich but don’t fall for schemes that promise the world for just a small down payment. There may be a sucker born every minute but you don’t have to be one of them.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You will be more inclined than usual to take risks this weekend and so long as they are calculated risks that’s okay. What you need to avoid are the kind of risks that are taken more out of desperation than a desire to cash in on your talents.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

The planets indicate you need to be a bit more secretive, a bit more mysterious. That may not be easy for someone like you who is so bullish about life but even a Sagittarius can learn to keep something in reserve – for a weekend at least!

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Many of the people you interact with are looking to you to provide not just a personal or professional lead but a moral lead too. Be true to your principles over the next 48 hours and insist that those who share your space do the same thing.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

You may have higher goals than mere material success but that does not mean you cannot be ambitious. Jupiter in the career area of your chart encourages you to believe that you can reach the top in your chosen field of endeavor. Start climbing today.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Trust your instincts even when those who claim to be experts say you have got it all wrong. Knowledge is not just about book learning and taking exams, it also comes from a deep place within that knows the answers. Connect with that place today.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com