May 6: Your daily horoscope

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Material things are important, of course, but your attitude to money and possessions will change dramatically over the coming year. You don’t have to give away all your worldly goods but you will be a lot happier with less junk clogging up your life.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

You don’t need other people’s approval for what you are planning to do. Follow what your inner voice says is true and trust that the cosmic powers will protect you from those who would like to see you fall on your face. Don’t worry, you won’t!

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Your confidence is sky-high at the moment and today’s sun-Neptune link will encourage you to believe that you can go even higher. For best results, make sure other people – friends and family especially – are at the very centre of your plans.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Use charm to get what you need. Venus in your sign will make it easy for you to impress influential people and there is no telling where that might lead over the next week or so. You may soon be a Very Important Person yourself!

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Take a trip of some sort this week. You don’t need a reason to go off on your travels, you just need the courage to move in a new direction and the sincere conviction that it’s okay to get as much fun out of life as you possibly can.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Make sure that what you wish for this week is what you truly desire because life has a way of taking what we lust after and changing it slightly. Better still, don’t wish for things you desire but for things you truly need – you’re more likely to get them.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

You don’t need to be assertive to get what you want. On the contrary, the sun in your fellow earth sign of Taurus, linked nicely with Neptune, planet of compassion, urges you to put other people’s needs first. Somehow your needs will be met too.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Venus in your opposite sign makes this a good time for dealing with people on a one-to-one level. You don’t have to come on strong to make your point – just say your piece calmly and clearly and let others make up their minds about it.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You can get people to help you today without using threats or bribes or other questionable methods. The cosmic picture is good at the moment and you don’t need to spoil it by being aggressive. Ask nicely and you will get everything you need.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Sometimes you can be too trusting for your own good and the planets warn there is a danger today that you may allow someone to persuade you to do something that is unlikely to bring you much benefit but could be a money-maker for them.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Someone you meet on your travels will in some way inspire you to be a better person. Not that you are a bad person now, of course, but if you let your conscience guide you over the next 24 hours you’ll look like a saint next to most people!

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Some things are worth worrying about but most things are not, so calm down a bit and try to see whatever you are getting anxious about for what it really is, a minor matter at best. Life is not intended to be an ordeal.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Today’s sun-Neptune link will soften the rather hard edges that your personality seems to have taken on in recent weeks. Be open and honest about your feelings and make it easy for others to approach you. Above all, let your love light shine.