May 7: Your daily horoscope

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Venus, your ruler, links with Neptune, planet of spirituality, on your birthday this year, which means you will be inclined to look for the good in people rather than the bad. That’s great but stay in touch with reality too. There is darkness as well as light.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Mercury in your sign endows you with amazing self-belief but if you start thinking you cannot possibly fail you may be setting yourself up for severe disappointment. Don’t put too much pressure on yourself today. You’re human like everyone else.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

You may think you know what motivates a rival but that won’t be enough to beat them. You also need to know that you have what it takes to compete with them one-to-one. If you have doubts it might be wise to back off a bit.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

That sense of urgency you feel isn’t real – it’s an illusion brought about by your false belief that if you don’t act soon you may miss out on a glorious opportunity. You have a lot more time to play with than you realize, so slow down a bit.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

The planets warn there is a flaw in your current strategy and you need to find out what it is before pushing ahead any further. You won’t lose anything by spending a few hours working out where you have gone wrong. Only then can you put it right.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

What others tell you today may not be what you want to hear but common sense should convince you that it pays to listen and learn. Just because you cannot see any major faults in your plans does not mean they do not exist.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

By all means follow your instincts but make sure you have a Plan B if things go wrong. Most of the time you can trust what your inner voice tells you but today’s link between Pluto and your ruler Mercury warns you may have got it badly wrong.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Don’t change things merely for the sake of it or because you are bored and tempted to try something different. There are times when it pays to be adventurous but it’s unlikely that this is one of them, so err on the side of caution, for now.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Mercury’s link with your ruler Pluto warns you must expect a certain amount of deception over the next 24 hours, even from people you usually trust. Don’t get angry with those who let you down – chances are they have been deceived as well.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You may be independent by nature but compromise is a must today, and for much of the week to come. You won’t get far if you insist that other people come round to your way of thinking. You can find a middle ground if you look for it.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Chances are you will be caught out by events you did not expect today. The reason for that is you have begun to take certain issues, and certain people, for granted. Admit that you don’t know it all and get assistance from those with more experience.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

You will be thrust into a peacekeeping role today and the experience may not be to your liking. Be that as it may you have a responsibility to help those who cannot help themselves, so bring your big brain to bear on resolving a tense situation.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

If you are involved in deals of any kind you must make sure you have all the relevant facts and figures at your fingertips. The planets warn that certain unprincipled people won’t hesitate to cheat you if they think they can get away with it.

