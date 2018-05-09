May 9: Your daily horoscope

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

You may be desperate to find a creative outlet for all that energy you are carrying around but make sure you release it in constructive ways. Too many people define themselves by what they are against – you must define yourself by what you are for.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

You must not allow your emotions to influence what should be a purely logical decision today. The planets indicate that if you focus on what is truly important and keep personal feelings to a minimum then your needs will be taken care of.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

You already know that what you are about to propose will not meet with the approval of certain people but that won’t slow you down. On the contrary, you will be even more determined to push ahead with your plans. What can they do to stop you?

Story continues below advertisement

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

The more certain people say you should tailor your responses to what your rivals are doing the more you will carry on as you are, and quite right too. The moment you let others dictate your actions is the moment you begin to lose control.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

If you are not the centre of attention already you will be by the end of the day. This is one of those rare occasions when you won’t hesitate to let everyone know what you think, and what you think is sure to kick up a commotion!

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

You must stay focused on what is truly important and not let relatively minor matters distract you. Promise yourself now that no matter what others may do to divert your attention you will not let it happen. Unrelenting focus is the key to success.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Some people seem to enjoy getting a bit hysterical and one such individual will annoy you over the next 24 hours. Just because they behave in an irrational manner does not mean you have to follow their lead. Stay calm and pretend they don’t exist.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Today’s sun-Jupiter link warns that where cash and possessions are concerned nothing will be quite what it seems today, so be careful. Under no circumstances hand over control of your finances to anyone you do not trust 100 per cent.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

This could be a tense time for you and you may have to deal with someone who is determined to annoy you. If you value your independence you must stand up to them. Chances are they are not nearly as tough as they try to appear.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Slow down Sagittarius . . . slow . . . right . . . down. Cosmic activity in one of the more sensitive areas of your chart warns that if you carry on at your present breakneck pace you will most likely hurt yourself. You don’t always have to be first.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

If you make an effort to join forces with other people today it’s quite possible that you will build something together that future generations will praise. You don’t have to always be competitive – sometimes co-operation is the better strategy by far.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Jupiter’s influence in the career area of your chart makes it possible to do something spectacular, something that only an Aquarius would dare try. The desire to make a difference in the world is what drives you – as well as a need to be admired.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

You must not let anyone tell you that your beliefs and ideas are wrong and that you should not repeat them in public. If you have strong feelings about certain topics then you have every right to express them. It’s called free speech – use it, don’t lose it!

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com