Aquarius.

HOROSCOPES IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

If you feel the need to make changes this year then push ahead with them regardless of what other people might say. Your self-belief is such that the more criticism you encounter the more determined you will be to prove the doubters wrong.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

The more confusing the world around you gets the less concerned you seem to be. Is it a case that you no longer care? Of course not. You’re just smart enough to recognize that most events are simply not worth wasting time and energy on.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

You need to be more of a team player, especially on the work front where to make the most of your own ambitions you need to help others with their ambitions as well. It’s the old story: the more you help others the more you help yourself.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

This is an important time of year for you and if you are not yet sure what you should be doing all will become clear over the next few days. You must be patient though. Mercury, your ruler, will guide your actions when the time is right.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

So many of your current fears are simply not worth devoting time and effort to but you won’t recognize that for sure until the sun moves in your favour again on the 18th. Between now and then make a conscious decision to worry less.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

If you need to win someone round to your way of thinking now is the time to explain to them why you see things the way you do. Yours may be the minority outlook but since when did the majority have a monopoly on the truth?

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

You need to make some sort of change to your working routine and you need to make it soon. Decide what needs to be updated and decide how best to do that – then get on with it. Don’t waste a moment on doubts or second thoughts.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

You would be the first to admit you’ve had an easy ride of late but there’s no need to be defensive about it. The sun in the dynamic sign of Aquarius will put wings on your feet this week. Fly as high and as fast as you can.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You can sense that your luck is about to turn, and indeed it is, but don’t make any major decisions or take any major risks just yet. The restrictions that have been holding you back will disappear of their own accord come the end of the week.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Don’t hesitate to let friends and family and workmates know what you believe, what you desire and what you expect of them. The best way to avoid misunderstandings is to be totally open and honest about your own thoughts and desires.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

The planets warn you will need to be on your guard over the next 24 hours. It’s likely that a colleague will try to trick you today but they can only succeed if you are too lazy to protect your own interests – and Capricorn is never lazy!

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Before you begin something new over the next 24 hours you must ask yourself one simple question: is it absolutely necessary? According to the planets you could waste a lot of time and energy pursuing goals that are of no real importance.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Your confidence in your own abilities is high at the moment and will get higher still when the sun moves into your sign on the 18th. Start planning your next big project and make it one that challenges your skills to the maximum.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com