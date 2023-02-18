Aquarius.

HOROSCOPES IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

You have come a long way in a relatively short space of time – now you must double your efforts and go even further. A Mercury-Jupiter link on your birthday will open your mind to ideas that can transform your life on multiple levels.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Leave your ego at home this weekend and don’t let what other people say and do affect you in any way. You have never been an overly sensitive sort and now is not the time to change that. Others cannot hurt you, you can only hurt yourself.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

You will be inclined to act on the assumption that not everyone has your best interests at heart this weekend and that may well be the best choice to make. Sometimes it pays to be suspicious and this is certainly one of those times.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

This is not a time to sit back and let the good things in life come to you, this is a time to get out and about and make your mark by being energetic and ambitious. The more of an effort you make the more success you will enjoy.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

As the sun moves into your fellow water sign of Pisces this weekend you will be up for just about anything. If you have the confidence to try new things and visit new places you could discover something truly amazing. New adventures await you.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

If you get the impression that you are being left out of things you must speak up and let friends and family members know you’re not happy about it. Dialogue is essential if you want them to know why you believe you’ve been hard done by.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

It’s okay to indulge in a few harmless dreams now and then but don’t get so caught up in your inner fantasies over the next 48 hours that you neglect the reality of your current situation. A rational approach is not a choice, it’s a must.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Your task this weekend is to get more involved on the work front. You have enjoyed an easy ride in recent weeks but now the cosmic picture is changing and you must change with it. You cannot expect everything to come so easily now.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

If someone makes you an offer that sounds too good to be true over the next 48 hours don’t reject it out of hand. Yes, it could be a come-on but it could also be one of those rare occasions when you really can get something for nothing.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

If you want the people you work alongside to do what you ask of them you must first win their respect, and the best way to do that is to lead by example. Show them how it should be done this weekend, then invite them to match it.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

It may be that what occurs this weekend will prove that you were right and everyone else was wrong but try not to gloat about it. You may be triumphant now but if your colleagues are made to look small they might hold a grudge.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

The sun moves out of your birth sign this weekend and the first big change you must make is to not be so wasteful with your resources. Planning for the future is not an option but a must, especially where your finances are concerned.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

The sun is now moving into your birth sign and as it does you must strive to be bolder and braver than ever before. There are so many opportunities heading your way. Make sure you take advantage of each and every one of them.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com