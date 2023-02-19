Aquarius.

HOROSCOPES IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Venus in your sign links with Pluto on your birthday, so there will be no limits to your passion for life in general and for one very special person in particular. If love really does make the world go around your world will be spinning faster than ever.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Any bad feelings there may be between you and someone you work or do business with must now be left behind. You may truly believe that you were right and they were wrong but it would be smart to let it go. Bearing grudges is self-defeating.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Try not to be overly suspicious if you get the proverbial offer you cannot refuse from a friend or colleague over the next few days. On this occasion it would appear the offer is on the level and you would be a fool not to take it.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

You will be required to put in a lot of time and energy on the career front over the next few days but don’t doubt for a moment that it will be to your benefit. Nothing worth having comes for free, so go ahead and work up a sweat.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Deep down you know that what you get out of life is directly related to what you choose to put in and if you give your all this week what you get in return will be worth more than you ever made before. Always go the extra yard.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Use your energy wisely over the coming week – not just your physical energy but your mental and emotional energy as well. You won’t always get your own way, so it’s important that you choose your battles, because you can’t win them all.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Try to see what occurs over the next few days as a challenge to be tackled and overcome rather than as an obstacle to be avoided. The universe is about to test you to see what you are made of, so give as good as you get.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

If you make a mistake this week you must admit it immediately. If you try to cover it up or pretend that it never happened you are sure to be found out and it won’t look good on your cosmic scorecard. Honesty is always the best policy.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

This is one of the very best times of the year for you and if you give of your best over the next few weeks the universe will give back in equal measure. Keep in mind at all times what is important in life and what is not.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

A great many changes are now taking place and it may seem as if you have no control over events. That may indeed be true but how you choose to react to those events is entirely up to you. Always make your first reaction a smile.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Remind yourself at regular intervals this week that no matter how many bad things may be going on in the world there is still much to appreciate and enjoy. If you look for the good in other people you are sure to find plenty of it.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

You have worked hard in recent weeks and your efforts will be rewarded over the next few days. Don’t stop making an effort though. If you sink back into your comfort zone you will soon be craving excitement again. Keep making things happen.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

The next few days are potentially some of the best of the year for you, so set your sights high and never give less than 100 per cent. You can, you must and you will prove you’ve got what it takes to be the biggest and the best.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com