HOROSCOPES IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

If you expect everything to go right for you over the coming 12 months then maybe everything will, and if not everything then certainly enough to make it a very good year. Your thoughts create your reality, so think only good things of your life.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Do what you want to do rather than what other people want you to do over the next few days. You’ll be in one of those moods when you really don’t care what other people think of your behaviour. If they need the gentle touch they can go elsewhere.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

The sun and Saturn in the career area of your chart means you must be realistic about your ambitions. You must also be willing to meet colleagues halfway rather than trying to get the best of them all the time. Don’t forget, you’re on the same side.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

This is very much your time of year but you know it won’t last forever, so get your act together and get busy on that big project you have such high hopes for. Success is yours if you choose to grab it, but don’t wait too long.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

You have to get tough with someone who has not being playing straight with you. It does not have to be the end of your relationship but you do need to lay down the law and make sure they know you won’t be so forgiving next time.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

How you get along with people, especially on the work front, over the next few days will to a large extent determine if you enjoy the success you think you deserve or if you are dumped by the powers that be. Above all, watch what you say!

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

The only way you are going to get anything worthwhile done this week is if you co-operate with your co-workers. Yes, some of them annoy you to the point of distraction but you’ll have to put up with it. You need them more than they need you.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

If you are not yet at the top of your game you very soon will be. This is one of those times when creative activities of all kinds are under excellent stars, so aim high, move fast and don’t stop until you have achieved all your goals.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You have a choice to make this week: You can either forgive a friend or loved one for something they’ve done wrong or you can make an issue of it. Recognize that it’s really just a minor matter and not worth getting worked up about.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

If you have something to say – and of course you do – say it now and make sure the world hears you. Your forthright attitude won’t please everyone but that won’t bother you in the slightest. The reason they don’t like it is because it’s the truth.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

You don’t have to rush here, there and everywhere to make a good impression. In fact, the influence of Venus in the most sociable area of your chart over the next few days means you can and you should sit back and let the world come to you.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Do you push yourself even harder or do you back off a bit and give yourself room to breath? Make it the latter. You’ve done all that was expected of you recently and will do even more in the weeks and months ahead, but you’re not superhuman.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

The secretive side of your nature will keep you from giving too much away this week and that’s a good thing. If you have a crush on someone you work or socialize with don’t let them know about it yet. Allow the romantic tension to build.

