HOROSCOPES IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

You need to be more mentally assertive, both on an inner level when debating with yourself what needs to be done, and on an outer level when dealing with people who stand between you and your goals. Act as if you cannot lose, and you won’t.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

You will be raring to go now the sun is moving into your sign but you must also be patient. If you can control the urge to push ahead at top speed you will see opportunities you may otherwise, in your haste, have overlooked. It’s not a race!

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

You seem to be afraid of your own shadow at the moment and that’s not like you at all. No doubt it’s because there is an increasing amount of cosmic activity in the most sensitive area of your chart. Don’t worry, what you fear the most can’t hurt you.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Try to accept what is taking place around you just now, even though you most definitely do not approve. This is one of those occasions when, if you carry on just doing your own thing, the rest of the world will leave you alone.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

You like to take the initiative and make things happen and that’s good because a flurry of activity in the career area of your chart will bring forth opportunities to excel. The challenges you are about to face will be tough but you are much tougher!

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

A colleague will wind you up to such an extent this week that if you don’t blow your top it will be something of a miracle. Has it not occurred to you they may be acting this way because they WANT you to get enraged? Don’t fall for it!

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Partnership activities will try your patience over the next few days and if others attempt to push you around you must let them know you’re having none of it. Act as if you are not the least bit scared of their behavior, even if you are.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Some of your opinions may be controversial but so what? You are entitled to believe what you want to believe and anyone who tries to shut you up or shout you down must be left in no doubt they won’t succeed. Say your piece and say it loud.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

What occurs over the next few days will bring you down to earth with a bit of a bump but only because you’ve been flying off in directions that can never be right for you. Take the cosmic hint and focus only on what comes naturally.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You may have allowed partners and loved ones to get away with things they did not deserve to in recent weeks but now you need to balance that out by insisting they follow the rules. If you don’t then things could rapidly get out of hand.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Any loose ends you may have left trailing must be tied up once and for all over the next two or three days. That applies especially to travel and social plans that have yet to be completed. If you don’t finalize them now they may never take off.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

There will be occasions this week when you are torn between hanging on to the past and letting go completely and embracing the future. It must be the latter. You’ve gone as far as you can in one particular direction and now it’s time for a radical change.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Don’t take on any new projects for a while because as the sun leaves your sign your priority must be to consolidate what you have gained in recent weeks – and you’ve gained a lot. Take something that’s good and polish it until it is great.

