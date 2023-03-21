Aries.iStockPhoto / Getty Images

HOROSCOPES IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

A new moon on your birthday means you will go out of your way to leave your mark on the world over the coming 12 months. That mark is more likely to be positive if you focus on the good in the people you meet rather than the bad.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Today’s new moon in your sign means a brand new cycle has begun and being the sort of person who enjoys new beginnings you are sure to make the most of it. Forget about what went before and focus only on what you intend to do next.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Cosmic activity in the most sensitive area of your chart may make it seem as if nothing you do has any effect but that’s not remotely true. The consequences of your actions may be hidden for a while but rest assured your efforts will be rewarded.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Friendships and social activities will go well over the next 24 hours, so get out and about and meet as many new people as you can. One particular individual will become increasingly important in your life over the coming weeks, months and years.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

A new moon in the career area of your chart means it’s time to get serious about your long-term ambitions. Identify your number one goal then go after it with passion and self-belief. Employers and other important people will be hugely impressed.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

If you make an effort to broaden your horizons and look for explanations in areas you don’t usually take much notice of you could make some interesting discoveries today. Make it your business to examine events other people are too timid to investigate.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Business matters are under excellent stars and there is a real chance you could come into some money, but even if you don’t you will have a much more positive view of your long-term financial situation. What can you do to make your investments grow?

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Joint activities are less likely to be a problem today if you keep your doubts to yourself. Yes, partners and colleagues are being overly optimistic but this is not the right time to burst their bubble. They won’t be happy if you air your misgivings.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

The whole world might believe that what you are doing is wrong and you would not care in the slightest. Your confidence in the goodness of your cause means you will ignore any and all criticism that come your way over the next 24 hours.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

A new moon in the most dynamic area of your chart today will give your confidence a boost that should last right through the week. Others may doubt that a creative endeavour has much chance of success but you can find ways to make it work.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

If you believe that your domestic situation could do with improvement then speak up and let loved ones know what you think should be changed. Almost certainly they have been thinking along similar lines, so get your heads together and make it work.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

You could not care less what other people think about the choices you’ve made and will laugh out loud at their negative comments. You’re in such a good mood now that nothing they say could possibly upset you – which will, of course, upset them hugely!

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

A new moon in the money area of your chart means Lady Luck is on your side, so if you are minded to take a calculated risk it might just pay off. Be sure to remember though that “calculated” and “reckless” don’t mean the same thing.

