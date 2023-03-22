Aries.iStockPhoto / Getty Images

HOROSCOPES IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Make an effort to seek out unusual experiences this year. For too long you have dreamed of heading off on a grand adventure but everyday chores and responsibilities have kept you tied close to home. Now you can and you must break away.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

With both the sun and Jupiter moving through your sign you won’t hesitate to take a few chances and may even do something that shocks friends and colleagues alike. You’re in the mood to make things happen – and big things at that.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Your ability to read people will alert you to the fact that someone is lying to you today. You may not know why and you may not be able to prove it but you will know that you need to ignore what they say. Always trust your instincts.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Reach out to a friend or school-mate, or even a distant relative, you have not been in touch with for a while. If you arrange some kind of get-together today you will both have a really great time. There is so much gossip to catch up on!

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

If someone in a position of authority demands that you get with the program it would be to your benefit to do as they say. Yes, they could talk to you in a friendlier manner but the fact is you have been slacking off a bit lately.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Your daredevil nature can take you further than ever now the sun is moving through the most adventurous area of your chart. You possess both the courage and the confidence to get out into the world and get things done. Start making waves!

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

An investment of some kind is likely to pay off over the next few days and you will be pleased with yourself that you made the right call. However, there was an element of luck involved too, so don’t start thinking you’re some kind of genius.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Leave no-one in any doubt today what it is you expect of them. Be friendly and constructive in your approach but make sure they know it’s not really a request – if they know what is good for them they will do their bit with a smile!

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You will make your presence felt today, especially on the work front where you are in no mood to play games. These are serious times and you have serious goals to reach, so make sure colleagues know what they have to do. They’ll get the message.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

The sun’s journey through your fellow fire sign of Aries over the next few weeks will endow you with levels of confidence that other people find intimidating. That’s good, because it makes it less likely they will attempt to oppose your plans. They wouldn’t dare!

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

The message of the stars today is that you must make an effort to think before you speak, especially when dealing with sensitive family matters. If you come across as uncaring or unfeeling loved ones are unlikely to be receptive to your ideas.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Call it as you see it today and ignore those who say you should try seeing life from the other guy’s point of view. Why on earth should you when the people you are now dealing with don’t ever try to see things from your point of view?

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

You may be tempted to demonstrate your love for someone by showering them with gifts but that’s the wrong way to go about it. If their feelings for you are as deep as your feelings for them then just being close to you will be magic enough.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com