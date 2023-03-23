Aries.iStockPhoto / Getty Images

HOROSCOPES IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Someone you meet on your travels this year will quickly become a good friend and also introduce you to ways of looking at life you never considered before. As a result, you may start to believe that the world is a better place than you previously imagined.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Ask and it shall be given. That is the message of the stars today, so whatever it is you require from other people just open your mouth and let them know. Like magic, friends you never knew you had will come running to do your bidding.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Be wary of anyone who tries to tell you that your recent efforts have had no effect, because most likely they are hoping to cheat you out of the recognition you deserve. Don’t get angry with them but don’t believe a word they say either.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Something you started around the turn of the year has yet to be finished and you must now get it done and dusted so you can move on to bigger things. Get other people to help whenever you can – don’t try to do it all on your own.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Pluto’s move into the area of your chart that governs property and investments suggests there will be some big upheavals over the next few weeks. Remind yourself often that being rich is not all about material wealth – spiritual and emotional wealth matter more.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

If you want to get things done today you must choose between going it alone and joining forces with people whose outlook on life you do not agree with. No contest. Blaze your own trail and don’t worry who you have to part company with..

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

You may be working harder than ever but are you working for yourself or are you working for other people? The influence of Pluto in your chart means you need to be careful in your choice of partners, and ruthless with those who are trying to exploit you.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

You may not think of yourself as particularly dynamic but others have been impressed of late by your can-do attitude and your refusal to accept anything less than excellence, both from them and from yourself. You’ll reach new heights of accomplishment today.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You need to let someone know that no matter how much what they did messed up your plans you don’t hold a grudge and are still on their side. Think of all the times in the past they supported you without reservation – now return the favour.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

No matter how stressed a partnership or relationship has become of late the planets suggest that it will improve in leaps and bounds over the next few weeks, so don’t give up on it. You share too much in common to let minor disagreements tear you apart.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Anything of a business or financial nature should go well for you now, so follow your hunches and be ready to invest in a project you believe can make your fortune. It’s not all about money, of course, but good things rarely come cheap.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Pluto, planet of transformation, moves into your birth sign today, heralding a major shift in your outlook on life. Most importantly, you will recognize the need to get serious – really serious – about those ambitions you have merely been toying with up until now.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

You must avoid going to extremes today. The planets warn if you get hooked on ideas and viewpoints that create division you may find it hard to get rid of them later on. Middle of the road opinions may be boring but they’re safer too.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com