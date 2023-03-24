Aries.iStockPhoto / Getty Images

HOROSCOPES IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Use your time wisely this year and complete every new project you start. Quality always trumps quantity, so focus on the two or three goals that mean the most to you and ignore all those interesting but petty things that are of no real value.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

With Mars about to move into the domestic area of your chart you must expect loved ones to be a bit touchy over the next few days. Whatever else you do, don’t react in kind as that will make the situation worse. It’s really no big deal.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

You must not give other people the impression that you agree with them when you actually believe the opposite of what they are telling you. It may seem like a good way to avoid a confrontation but you’re just kicking the can further down the road.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

There will be a certain amount of tension in the air today, as if you can sense that something bad is going to happen. Fortunately, this is one of those occasions when your instincts are way off target – it won’t be half as grim as you fear.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

You must push ahead with your plans, even though you may secretly fear you are aiming too high. Employers and other important people are watching you closely to see if you have what it takes to thrive under pressure … and you do.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Try not to stay in one place or with one group of people today and over the weekend. Cosmic activity in your fellow Fire sign of Aries means you will accomplish more if you are confident enough to just take off and leave petty worries behind.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

The planets warn you could find yourself short of cash over the next few days, which will limit what you are able to do in the world at large. Take it as a cosmic warning that you need to get your financial house in order immediately.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

You may have a bad feeling about what a friend has got involved with but keep your misgivings to yourself for now. It could be that your suspicions are unfounded and some time over the weekend you will realize it’s not such a big risk after all.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Put your own interests first over the next 24 hours and don’t listen to those who say you should be doing more for other people. There is a time to be generous but the planets warn this isn’t one of them. Charity begins at home.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You may be feeling on top of the world at the moment but not everyone you meet today will share your dynamic approach to life, so don’t expect too much. You don’t need their help anyway – you’ve got what it takes to change the world on your own.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Be careful when dealing with employers and other important people today because some of them may be a bit touchy. They certainly don’t want you telling them that what they are doing is wrong and that you could be doing it so much better.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

You need to decide whether to continue with a project that is beginning to drag or whether to keep at it in the hope that it might still come good. Keep at it a little while longer – the planets suggest that a turning point is not so far away.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

You will have to make one or two sacrifices today and if you are smart you will make them willingly and with a smile on your face. What you do for other people now will be done for you later on. The universe always evens things out.

