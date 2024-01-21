Open this photo in gallery: Aquarius.iStockPhoto / Getty Images

HOROSCOPES IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

There is plenty of room for both work and pleasure in your life, it does not have to be one thing or the other. The message of the stars on your birthday is that you need to manage your time better, so you are not constantly playing catch-up.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Do something you can be proud of this week, something that marks you out from the crowd. The sun in the friendship area of your chart means you will get plenty of help along the way but you will be the leader, the one everyone else wants to follow.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

By all means push ahead with a new project this week but don’t think you have to get it done in one mad rush. The sun in the career area of your chart means you must set your own pace rather than allow other people to set it for you.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

If you are smart you will give yourself plenty of time to reach your destination over the coming week. Setbacks of one kind or another are inevitable, so take them in your stride and don’t start worrying you will never reach the end, because you will.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

What you get out of life depends on what you choose to put in and if you put in a major effort over the next few days you can expect good things to happen before the end of the month. There will certainly be encouraging news about money.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Challenges will come thick and fast now both the sun and Pluto are moving through your opposite sign but you have what it takes to meet them head on and emerge triumphant. In fact, the bigger the challenge the faster you will rise up in the world.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Don’t try to force the pace this week because cosmic activity in the work area of your chart could push you forward so far and so fast that you soon exhaust yourself. What happened to that measured and meticulous Virgo we all know and love?

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

It is essential that you know what you are letting yourself in for before signing up to anything new this week, because some of the people you will be dealing with may be a little reckless and that could add up to a whole lot of trouble for you.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

If a colleague makes a mess of a perfectly simple task you must not get angry about it. Stay calm and show them where they have gone wrong, then invite them to have a second go at it. If they are really slow to grasp it they may need a third!

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

There seems to be a renewed sense of urgency about you now and that’s a very good thing. For too long you have been content to drift along at a comfortable pace while your rivals have been striving to get ahead. You need to catch up with them.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Ignore those who preach doom and gloom and get on with making the most of your life. You cannot control what other people think, say and do but you can control the way you react to the world – and that alone will make the world a better place.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Your confidence should be at an all-time high now and will rise even higher over the coming week. Any nagging doubts you still have about what you are doing must be banished from your mind completely. All things are possible now, at least for you.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

You have a heap of things on your plate at the moment, so don’t go adding to them by agreeing to assist a friend or colleague who is struggling with their own work overload. Look out for No.1 first, then think about helping other people later on.

