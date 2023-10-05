Open this photo in gallery: Libra.iStockPhoto / Getty Images

HOROSCOPES IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Mercury’s influence on your birthday means you will know just what to say to get events moving your way over the coming year. Don’t abuse that ability but don’t neglect it either. Your unique way with words is your most useful and powerful skill.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

A partnership issue that has been causing some concern can and must be resolved today. With communications planet Mercury joining the sun and Mars in your opposite sign there can be no more excuses – get it sorted and then move on together.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

If you need help on the work front today then all you have to do is ask for it. You may be surprised to discover that your colleagues are already aware of what needs to be done and have only been waiting for you to give them the go-ahead.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

The negative atmosphere that has been hanging around both at home and at work will dissipate between now and the weekend, making it so much easier to get things done. Creatively and romantically you are about to move up to a much higher level.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

The planets indicate this would be the ideal time to stand back from what you have been doing, work out where you have been going wrong, then start making the kind of moves that are sure to improve things. That applies especially to family affairs.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Mercury’s move into the communications area of your chart today will make it easy to find exactly the right words to describe how you feel. Too often you keep your feelings bottled up inside but now you can and you must give yourself permission to speak up.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

It may be true that no goal is beyond your reach but that does not mean you have to go after everything. Choose one specific objective today and focus on it to the exclusion of everything else. You’re at your best when taking life a step at a time.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Any doubts that you might be slowing down will be swept away over the next 24 hours as you set yourself targets that require you to act quickly and decisively. Energy planet Mars remains in your sign just one more week, so get some serious work done.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

With so much cosmic activity now taking place in the most thoughtful area of your chart this would be a good time to stand back from everyday events and try to work out if there is a greater pattern at work. What you discover will amaze you.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Make more of an effort to get along with someone who is part of your team. It may sometimes annoy you that they are not as switched on as you are but they still have a useful role to play, so help them make more of their talents.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

One way or another you will be able to persuade people you work with that your goals are what they should be aiming for and that your methods are the ones they should be using. Flatter them shamelessly if that’s what it takes.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

You have so much energy at your disposal now that you simply cannot fail. Cosmic activity in your fellow air sign of Libra will encourage you to set out on a new adventure and show allies and rivals alike that you are now at your absolute best.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

The more you have been worrying about something in recent weeks the more likely it is your worries will fade and then disappear between now and the weekend. You will probably kick yourself mentally when you realize there was never any need for doubt.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com