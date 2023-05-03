Taurus.

HOROSCOPES IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

No matter how many times in the past you have managed to get by without making detailed plans you won’t get away with it this year. Draw up a list of aims, then add a schedule that will take you a step closer to your goals every day.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Some of the changes that have taken place in your environment over the past few days may seem strange but they will make more sense as the week progresses. Most likely you will discover they were the prelude to something really exciting.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Mars in the communications area of your chart will make it ridiculously easy to persuade friends, loved ones and work colleagues to see things your way. Whether or not your way is the best way is debatable but you can worry about that later.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

If you want someone to do what you ask of them today you will have to back up your request with facts and figures that show it could be a good move for them as well as for you. Only then will they support your plans all the way.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

There may be a dozen good reasons for putting off a project you have been thinking about for more weeks than you care to remember but there is one overriding reason why you must start it today – because this may be the last chance you get.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Don’t let your fears get the better of you today because if your rivals sense even a hint of self-doubt on your part they will start circling around like hungry sharks. Act as if you are the bravest person alive, even when you are quaking in your boots.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

If you are required to take on a task you suspect is going to be too much for you to handle alone you must swallow your pride and ask for assistance. You cannot possibly do everything on your own and, no, that’s not a sign of weakness.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Mars in the career area of your chart will encourage you to do whatever it takes to impress an employer or someone in a position of power. Don’t hesitate to step forward if they ask for volunteers to take on more responsibility. It’s your chance to shine.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

If you believe that someone has been keeping things from you then confront them today and insist that they tell you the truth. It’s quite likely they have been looking for a way to tell you anyway, so you’ll be making it easier for them.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Anyone who is hoping you might soften your stance over an issue you feel strongly about is going to be disappointed. You know from long experience that if you drop your standards, even a little bit, those who take an inch will soon want a mile.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Mars in your opposite sign makes it essential that you join forces with someone who shares your ambitions. Yes, of course, you will have to share the spoils of your endeavours but that’s better than fighting each other and maybe ending up with nothing.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Remind someone today that you are not their servant. You like to be helpful, of course, but when it gets to the stage that they seem to believe you exist merely to do their bidding a line must be drawn. Draw it thick and draw it now.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Mars, planet of energy, will help you find the confidence to make those changes you have been dreaming of for a very long time – and once you have started on them you must go all the way. Confidence means nothing unless allied with staying power.

