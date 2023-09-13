Open this photo in gallery: Virgo.iStockPhoto / Getty Images

HOROSCOPES IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

You must keep a clear head when dealing with relationship problems, and that means not allowing your feelings to influence the common sense side of your personality. If you can balance your emotional nature with reason this year everything will make sense.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

A relationship issue that has been dragging on for what seems like forever must now be dealt with. It won’t get better by leaving it alone, so get your act together, get together with whoever it is you don’t get along with, and sort it out!

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

You have put off a task long enough and must get on with it and see it through to completion. There may be a dozen more enjoyable things you would prefer to be doing but none are as important as this, so quit stalling and get it done.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

You are rarely shy about letting the world know about your ideas and opinions but for some reason you may be reluctant to engage with those around you today. That’s fine. Even a Gemini needs to give their tongue a rest once in a while!

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Your nerves may be a bit on edge today but as long as you don’t start shouting and screaming at people who annoy you nothing much will actually go wrong. If someone says something rude or negative about you just pretend you did not hear.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Although you might prefer to go out on the town and have a good time you also recognize that you need to knuckle down to some serious work and impress employers and colleagues with your can-do attitude. It’s more of a must-do sort of day.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

The sun in your sign, backed up by the approaching new moon, means you are hungry for success, but don’t take risks that could leave you exposed. Identify the two or three goals that mean the most to you and channel all your energy in their direction.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

This is no time to be cautious Libra. Although the sun is moving through the most sensitive area of your chart at the moment you still have Mars in your sign to push you on to ever greater things. Set your sights high, then go even higher!

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You have never been the sort to change your mind once you have reached a conclusion but that could work against you today when it becomes apparent to everyone that some kind of change is needed. This is not the right time to be ridiculously stubborn.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Some weird and wonderful ideas are now fizzing round your brain but before you start trying to apply them to the real world you would be wise to ask someone you trust what they think of your plans. They could see flaws that you have missed.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

You are perfectly entitled to lay down the law to people who have let you down, but ask yourself: is it worth it? According to the planets you are dealing with individuals who, no matter what you say, will always get it wrong – so don’t waste your energy.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

You don’t need praise to feel good about yourself but you do need to know that what you are doing is of some importance to friends and loved ones and to the wider world. The feedback you get today will happily convince you that is very much the case.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

There appears to be no rhyme or reason why a loved one is acting like a crazy person, so all you can do is keep your distance and let them get on with it. When they finally regain their senses you can ask them what it was all about.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com