HOROSCOPES IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

There will be times this year when you find it hard to say no to friends and colleagues and people in positions of power – but you must. Know who you are, know what you are trying to accomplish and don’t let anyone knock you off your chosen course.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Don’t give up on a dream that still seems a long way off. The planets indicate there is a really big breakthrough on the horizon and if you are patient and keep working toward your goal then it won’t be long before a bright new dawn arrives.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

The more friends and loved ones tell you that everything is going to be okay the less inclined you will be to believe them. Today’s Mercury-Saturn link could have a negative outlook on your thinking, so strive to be positive at all times.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

You will be prone to making silly mistakes today, some of which could be embarrassing but none of which will land you in serious trouble. The powers that be will be forgiving of your errors but don’t expect it of them every day.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

The more you run away from a problem over the next 24 hours the more likely it is to catch up with you, so stop trying to avoid the inevitable and face up to the issue once and for all. It won’t be as bad as you fear.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

The message of the stars today is that you must not put your financial security at risk by gambling all-or-nothing on a situation you don’t really know much about. Anyone who tries to tell you it’s a “sure thing” is lying, pure and simple.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Speak up and let others know what you are thinking and planning. Mercury in the career area of your chart, at odds with limitations planet Saturn, means you won’t get far on your own between now and the weekend. You need a team behind you.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

If what other people tell you does not square with what your instincts tell you today then you can and you must ignore their advice and put your trust in your inner voice. Most likely you will be the only one who is thinking rationally.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You would be wise to wait until the early days of next week before making a final decision about a creative activity or affair of the heart. The approaching new moon means there will be financial considerations to take into account. Besides, what’s the rush?

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You must not allow a minor difference of opinion to develop into an all-out war of words. If you get worked up now about an issue that is of limited importance you will kick yourself later on when you realize how unnecessary it was.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

If what seems logical to friends and colleagues makes no sense to you it will pay you to find out why. With mind planet Mercury at odds with your ruler Saturn there is a real possibility that you won’t be thinking straight over the next 24 hours!

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Stop worrying about your money situation and focus on having fun. A great many things in life are free and if you make an effort to seek them out you will have a smile on your face from dawn until dusk and well into the night!

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Avoid trying to impress a loved one by making promises you may not be able to keep. They will admire you more if you admit there are limits to what you can do for them. Merely being close to you is more than enough to please them.

