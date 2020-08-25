Your daily horoscope

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Your way with words will serve you well in most situations this year, but where affairs of the heart are concerned your innermost feelings will guide you the best. You don’t expect others to always behave rationally, so don’t expect it of yourself.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Try not to waste your time and energy on issues of no importance. The planets indicate you will be called upon to shoulder the kind of burdens that only someone with your level of self-belief can make a success of – but don’t make things hard for yourself.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

The only thing that has been holding you back is fear of failure. With so many positive cosmic influences lining up in your favor you can do just about anything now, so stop looking around for reasons not to be good – and aim for greatness.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

The sooner you assert your authority the sooner you will get what you want. That applies especially on the domestic front today where it has to be said that certain people have been taking advantage of you. Let everyone know you’re the boss.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

The pace of life will pick up dramatically over the next few days and you should not be surprised if some people fail to keep up with you. Just take care you don’t get so caught up in the chase that you lose sight of your long-term goals.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

You should find it easy enough to make money over the next few days but will you be able to hang on to it? As a Leo you can be super extravagant, so promise yourself now that you won’t waste what you earn on toys you don’t really need.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

You can expect some amazing things to happen today and tomorrow, but they will be more amazing still if you are the one who chooses to make them happen. You don’t have to sit there waiting for the universe to guide you – you know what to do.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

You may be feeling a bit unsure of yourself at the moment but that is natural for this time of year. The one thing you must avoid is worrying for no good reason. If you let your imagination play tricks on you they probably won’t be ones you enjoy.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You may be hugely talented but it seems not everyone is aware of your genius. Use your social contacts to get who you are and what you do noticed among a wider range of people. Before you know it your name will be up in lights.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Hopefully you are the sort of Sag who does not mind sudden changes, because what happens over the next week or two will surprise just about everyone. With hindsight you will recognize the changes were necessary, but hold on to your hat for now!

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

You must not allow anyone or anything to dent your self-belief or hold you back in any way. Cosmic activity in your fellow earth sign of Virgo promises great things if you have the courage to set out on a new adventure. Lead the way!

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

It may not seem like it to begin with but what occurs over the next few days – even the most painful moments – will be for the best. Don’t worry if something of value goes out of your life – something even better will take its place.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

You seem to be keeping a tight rein on your emotions at the moment, to the extent that even people who know you well can’t work out if you are happy or sad, loving or angry. That’s good – if nothing else it will keep them on their toes.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com